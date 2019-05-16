BJP-TMC protest Highlights: Livid Mamata lashes out at EC, Modi as poll panel curtails campaign in Bengalhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-tmc-protest-live-updates-kolkata-violence-amit-shah-roadshow-lok-sabha-elections-rallies-5728126/
BJP-TMC protest Highlights: Livid Mamata lashes out at EC, Modi as poll panel curtails campaign in Bengal
BJP-TMC protest Highlights: On Tuesday, clashes broke out between BJP supporters and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) activists after stones were allegedly pelted at Amit Shah’s convoy as it passed through College Street.
In the wake of the violent clashes between TMC and BJP workers during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata, the Election Commission on Wednesday barred poll campaigning in nine parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal, that go to polls on Sunday in the final phase, from 10 pm tomorrow.
“The election commission is deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar. It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration,” said a poll panel official in a press conference. “This is probably the first time that ECI has invoked Article 324 in this manner but it may not be last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence which vitiate the conduct of polls in a peaceful manner,” he added.
The constituencies that will go to poll in the final phase are Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata.
Hitting out at poll panel’s order to ban election campaigning in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Tuesday’s Kolkata violence as “pre-planned communal conspiracy” and accused Shah behind the riots caused in the state. “The Election Commission is following BJP’s orders. EC should have taken action against Amit Shah for violence in Kolkata. Why did it not issue a showcause notice against Shah,” the chief minister said.
Earlier today, Modi said: “Didi is frightened by the rise of BJP in West Bengal.” Addressing a poll rally in the TMC ruled state, the prime minister also accused Banerjee of throttling democracy and added that the people of the state have made up their mind to “end this despotic rule of Mamata Banerjee one day”. BJP national president Amit Shah too accused the TMC workers of vandalising Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar’s bust to gain sympathy as Mamata Banerjee government is going to lose the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
BJP-TMC clashes in Kolkata: A day after, protest rallies have been planned by the two parties.
Jharkhand: BJP stages dharna in Ranchi against Shah's attack in Kolkata
The BJP members staged a dharna in Ranchi covering their mouths with black clothes in protest to the Kolkata violence that broke out during Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday. State Urban Development Minister C P Singh and other BJP leaders sat silently in the dharna at the Elbert Ekka Chowk.
"The West Bengal government is murdering democracy. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee is throttling the voice of the people by using goons and wants to govern by violence and appeasement," Singh said later.
(With PTI inputs)
Classic case of breakdown of Constitutional machinery in WB: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called EC's campaign ban on Bengal as a "classic case of breakdown of the Constitutional machinery". "A constitutional authority, the Election Commission of India, has effectively held Bengal to be a state in Anarchy. Repeatedly escalating violence, state supported Vandals, a partisan police and home department are the illustrations the ECI has given. A free campaign is not possible and therefore the campaign has to be cut short. This is a classical case of breakdown of the Constitutional Machinery."
People of Bengal will give befitting reply to perpetrators of violence and hooliganism: Kejriwal
Time to wake up, India. This very cult n ideology killed Mahatma and is now behind desecration of the bust of one of the greatest reformers Shri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar ji. People of Bengal will give befitting reply to Modi-Shah led perpetrators of violence and hooliganism
Kolkata violence was similar to when Babri Masjid demolished: Mamata Banerjee
"Goons were brought from outside, they created violence wearing saffron, violence similar to when Babri Masjid was demolished. Election Commission's decision is unfair, unethical and politically biased. PM Modi given time to finish his two rallies tomorrow."
"Never seen this type of EC. It's full of RSS people. No law and order problem in West Bengal. Clamping Article 324 unprecedented, unconstitutional, unethical."
Mamata Banerjee calls Kolkata violence as 'pre-planned communal conspiracy'
Mamata Banerjee called yesterday's violence as a "pre-planned communal conspiracy". "EC should have taken action against Amit Shah for violence in Kolkata."
The chief minister questioned EC's invoke ban at 10 pm. "Why did the EC not ban the campaigning earlier?" The prime minister will hold two rallies in Kolkata tomorrow afternoon, prior to the EC ban.
Mamata alleges BJP chief Shah's hand in Kolkata violence
"This is an unprecedented decision. Yesterday's violence was because of Amit Shah. Why has EC not issued a show-cause notice to him or sacked him? Amit Shah today did a press conference, threatened EC, is this the result of that? Bengal is not scared. Bengal was targeted because I am speaking against Modi," Banerjee said.
Never seen such a poll panel: Mamata Banerjee
"Never seen such a poll panel in my life," Kolkata CM said.
"Not EC, but Narendra Modi and Amit Shah directed removal of home secretary." Narendra Modi you can't take of your wife, how can you take care of the country?"
EC following BJP's orders: Mamata Banerjee
Addressing a press conference after EC's order, Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission is following BJP's orders. She further alleged that BJP president Amit Shah made efforts to create riots in Bengal and that the poll panel failed to take any action against him.
"Why didn't EC show cause Amit Shah," Banerjee questions.
"Whatever violence has happened in 3-4 polling booths has been orchestrated by the Centre. Modi is scared of Bengal and its people." Amit Shah tried to create riots in Bengal but the EC has not taken any action against him. The violence was more intense than the riots after babri masjid."
Kolkata violence: BJP delegation met VP Venkaiah Naidu, call attack on Shah as 'murderous'
A BJP delegation including Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu over Kolkata violence during Amit Shah's roadshow. The delegation referred the attack on Shah as "murderous", PTI reported.
Speaking to reporters, Javadekar said the protection of Rajya Sabha members is a responsibility of the House and its Chairman, and the party leaders urged Naidu to intervene in the matter.
The delgation also included Rajya Sabha members Anil Baluni, G V L Narasimha Rao and Rakesh Sinha, besides Kamarsu
Watch: EC bans election campaigning in Bengal's 9 constituencies
Explained: Where Vidyasagar stands in the history of Indian social reform
Born in 1820 in a Brahmin family, Iswar Chandra is known to have been thirsty for knowledge since his childhood. He studied Sanskrit grammar, literature, Vedanta philosophy, logic, astronomy, and Hindu law for more than 12 years at Sanskrit College in Calcutta, and received the title of Vidyasagar — Ocean of Learning — at the age of just 21.
The focus of his social reform was women — and he spent his life’s energies trying to ensure an end to the practice of child marriage and initiate widow remarriage. In January and October 1855, Vidyasagar wrote his two famous tracts on the Marriage of Hindu Widows, basing his argument entirely on reason and logic, and showing that there was no prohibition on widows remarrying in the entire body of ‘Smriti’ literature (the Sutras and the Shastras).
The Election Commission for the first time invokes Article 324 of the Indian Constitution which gives the superintendence, direction, and control of elections to the poll panel.
Article 324 reads: The superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to Parliament and to the Legislature of every State and of elections to the offices of President and Vice President held under this Constitution shall be vested in a Commission (referred to in this Constitution as the Election Commission)
EC removes Principal Secretary (Home) and Additional Director General, CID from their posts
A day before the scheduled deadline, the poll panel ordered to end the election campaign in nine parliamentary constituencies of Bengal at 10 pm Thursday night. "Deeply anguished" at the vandalism, the Election Commission said the ADG CID, Rajiv Kumar stands relieved and attached to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"The Commission is deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar. It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration. ADG CID, Rajiv Kumar stands relieved and attached to MHA. He should report to MHA by 10 am tomorrow.Principal Secy,Home &Health Affairs WB govt stands relieved from his current charge immediately for having interfered in process of conducting polls by directing WB CEO. Chief Secretary will look after Home Department."
No campaigning in 9 constituencies of Bengal from 10 pm tomorrow: EC
The poll panel listed nine parliamentary constituencies in Bengal where election campaigning will not be held including, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata from 10 pm tomorrow till the conclusion of polls.
Poll campaigning to end in Kolkata tomorrow: EC
After the Kolkata violence during BJP's president Amit Shah's roadshow, the Election Commission today directed to end poll campaigning in Kolkata from tomorrow.
"This is probably the first time that ECI has invoked Article 324 in this manner but it may not be last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence which vitiate the conduct of polls in a peaceful manner," the EC said. Read in Bangla
Glimpse of Mamata Banerjee holding roadshow from Beliaghata to Shyambazar to protest vandalism
CM Chandrababu Naidu alleges BJP of triggering violence in Bengal
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused BJP of triggering violence in Bengal and alleged that the ruling party was attempting to destabilise the state government there.
After desperately trying to destabilise the state government of West Bengal through CBI, ED and IT, they are now resorting to direct violence which shows their true colours," the TDP president said in a tweet.
In a separate tweet, Naidu stated, "Vandalising the statue of a great reformer like Sri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar is an indication of the pseudo-nationalism practiced by the BJP. This incident underlines the need for all the opposition parties to stand united against the destructive tactics of Amit Shah-led BJP."
Mamata Banerjee takes out roadshow to protest against vandalism
(Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Jammu: BJP staged 'silent sit-in' protest against Kolkata violence
The BJP staged a "silent sit-in" in Jammu protesting against the alleged attack on party president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, terming the incident as "an onslaught on democracy".
Led by BJP leader Ashok Kaul, scores of party workers assembled near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge in the heart of the city. The agitators were carrying placards and banners against the TMC government in Jammu and Kashmir.
Party leader Yudhvir Sethi alleged that there was "total lawlessness" in West Bengal. "Sensing defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections... the opposition is hell bent to let the nation burn, so that they can rule according to their own whims and fancies making their riches grow every other day," the BJP leader said. BJP leader Narinder Singh said, "Mamata Banerjee is frustrated by the BJP's growing base in the region, which forms the basis of her panicked and ugly political moves."
TMC broke Vidyasagar's bust, now blaming BJP to divert attention: CM Adityanath
Addressing the media in Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accused TMC of breaking the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and said his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee is trying to divert attention by spreading canards against BJP.
"We condemn the incident that happened yesterday. Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was one of greatest sons of India and a social reformer. It was the TMC which broke his bust and it now blaming BJP to divert the attention."
RSS-BJP systematically attacking Bengal: Sitaram Yechury on desecration of Vidyasagar's statue
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP-RSS of systematically attacking Bengal and its ethos and said BJP was opposed to the ideas propagated by social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, whose statue was desecrated in the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. "Not about just a statue, but a systematic attack on Bengal. One of the biggest symbols of the Bengal renaissance is what BJP-RSS have attacked. These obscurantists have always opposed Vidyasagar's ideas. But Bengal will not succumb," Yechury tweeted.
Modi-Shah duo responsible for promoting 'mobocracy', damaging cultural identity of states: Congress
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi condemned the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata while accusing Modi-Shah duo of promoting "mobocracy" in the country and damaging the cultural identity of the states.
"A new politics where 'mobocracy' is being actively encouraged and abetted by the ruling party -- the BJP -- in the country has gained ground in the past five years. Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP are squarely responsible for systematically damaging the cultural identity of each state in India. The Modi-Shah duo are responsible for promoting mobocracy in the country," he told reporters.
(With PTI inputs)
Mamata Banerjee destroyed Bengal's culture of 'Bhadra Lok': PM Modi in Kolkata rally
Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, "Two days back Didi had declared that she would take revenge and within 24 hours of the announcement, she launched an attack on Amit Shah. People of Bengal have made up their mind to end this despotic rule of Mamata Banerjee one day. Mamata Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal's culture of 'Bhadra Lok'. Didi's goons carrying guns and bombs are bent upon destruction.
"Didi is frightened by rise of BJP in West Bengal. "
Why Didi behaving like Saddam Hussain, democracy under threat: Actor Vivek Oberoi who played Modi in PM's biopic
Modi thinks only one person can run nation: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab
Addressing a poll rally at Bargari in Faridkot, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister thinks "only person can run the country” while actually, it is the people who run the nation.
“I recall coming here when your 'dharam' (Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib) was disrespected. And those who did wrong, strict action will be taken against them and I give you guarantee on this,” said Gandhi.
Gandhi noted that Modi used to make "fun" of former PM Manmohan Singh "but after five years now Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji.Today the country is making fun of him (Modi)".
'Mamata Banerjee completely rattled, she is provoking her cadre to indulge in violence,' says Sitharaman protesting at Jantar Mantar
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, Vijay Goel and Harsh Vardhan wore black bands and put fingers on their lips while sitting on the podium. Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were also carrying placards which read: "save Bengal, save democracy".
"Yesterday, our national president's (Shah's) rally was hit by violence, but if it wasn't for the CRPF, our party president would not have come back safe," Sitharaman told reporters. "I think the forthcoming defeat has left the CM of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, completely rattled and she has been provoking her cadre to indulge in violence."
Sitharaman wondered how reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue, which was inside the college campus in a locked room, was vandalised. She alleged that TMC workers, who according to her were inside the campus, were behind the attack.
Sitharaman accused Banerjee of trying to shift the blame to the BJP workers, saying "total lies" were being spread. The minister alleged that democracy was under "threat" in the state and blamed the chief minister for it. She also referred to the arrest of BJP youth wing activist Priyanka Sharma for sharing a meme.
Jitender Singh, on the other hand, claimed that the violence was a conspiracy to put hurdles in the BJP's "peaceful" campaign in the Bengal.
"What kind of a democracy will we allow to flourish in our country? One riddled with violence or oppression or one without oppression and violence?" Singh asked. "A democracy cannot flourish if it is not free of violence. Our party president has called on people to exercise their right through ballot boxes and ensure a peaceful democracy flourishes in the state."
Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, also present at the protest, urged the Supreme Court, the Election Commission and the President to dismiss Banerjee's government. "They (TMC) are using their administration to indulge in hooliganism. Sometimes, she (Banerjee) doesn't allow the helicopter to hand, sometimes they remove posters and BJP workers are being murdered. No proof is needed for it," Vardhan said. "West Bengal was known as the land of scientists and intellectuals, but its name has been ruined in the world now," he added.
(With PTI inputs)
'Frustrated' Mamata Banerjee unleashed goons to attack Amit Shah's roadshow: Uttarakhand BJP chief
Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt accused TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of "unleashing her goons" to attack the roadshow held by Amit Shah and said the act bore testimony to her "growing frustration" in the face of impending defeat and her "dictatorial" approach.
"Mamata Banerjee is frustrated as her party is heading for a defeat at the hands of the BJP in West Bengal. She also seems to have lost her balance seeing the growing popularity of the BJP. Out of sheer despair, the TMC boss unleashed her goons on the streets of Kolkata to attack BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow," PTI quoted Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt as saying in Dehradun.
"The TMC vandals hurled stones at BJP workers and indulged in arson to disrupt the BJP's historic roadshow. The situation in West Bengal is serious and shows Mamata Bannerjee's dictatorial attitude," Bhatt said.
I challenge O'Brien to prove if I was within 500 metres where violence broke: BJP's Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga
Reverting to Derek O'Brien's claim, BJP's Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga challenged the TMC leader to prove if he was within 500 metres of the spot where the violence took place. "Nobody takes Derek O Brien seriously. I challenge him if he can prove that I was within 500 metres of the spot where violence broke out. I will leave politics if I am proved wrong or else he should leave politics if he fails to prove the charge," ANI quoted Bagga as saying.
Puja timing won't change, change time of Muharram procession: Adityanath in Bengal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today at Barasat in West Bengal said, "In whole country, Durga puja & Muharram fell on same day, in UP officers asked me, should we change timing of puja? I said, timing of the puja won't be changed, if you want to change timing, change the timing of Muharram procession," ANI quoted.
In pictures: Derek O'Brien holds presser on Kolkata violence
Trinamool Derek O'Brien held a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.
(Express photos by Renuka Puri)
Central forces have started 'whisper campaign' asking people to vote for BJP: Derek O'Brien
Releasing the video, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed, "BJP goons" damaged statue of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, PTI stated. "We will take videos we have to EC; we are authenticating them on record," O'Brien said. He further said, central forces in Bengal have started a "whisper campaign" asking people to vote for the BJP.
"Streets of Kolkata tinged with shock, anger. What happened yesterday hurt Bengali pride. Video not only clearly establishes what the BJP did, but proves party chief Amit Shah is a liar," O'Brien said.
Derek O'Brien: In Kolkata, the slogans were 'Vidyasagar finish, where is the josh'
TMC leader Derek O'Brien also said, "This is the saddest press conference we are doing...the sadness of those of us who have been in those colleges is tinged with shock, anger. BJP president with his hired goons what he did...Democratic protest of black placards...goons of Amit from outside Bengal...this video establishes Amit Shah is a liar...we are not surprised. seven days back he said Rabindranath Tagore was born in Birbhum. We are trying to confirm but it’s widely reported in Bengali media that while the desecration of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue was being done, the slogans were “Vidyasagar finish, where is the josh”.
Derek O'Brien on Kolkata violence: BJP is trying to justify the act
Derek O'Brien releases video of violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata yesterday. He said, "Those who attacked were goons of Amit Shah. BJP is trying to justify the act. Amit Shah is lying."
PM Modi is addressing a rally in Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Deoghar, Jharkhand: Congress can't say they lost elections because of 'naamdar', it would be against the rules of dynasty. That is why after the 5th phase, 2 of the closest 'darbaari' of the 'naamdar' family started batting on their own.
TMC's student wing protests against the 'vandalisation of Vidyasagar's statue' in Kolkata
Kolkata: TMC's student wing protests against the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue during clashes in BJP Chief Amit Shah's roadshow in the city, yesterday.
4-member delegation of TMC MPs to address press conference in New Delhi today
A four-member delegation of Trinamool MPs to address a press conference at Constitution Club in New Delhi at 2 pm.
4-member delegation of Trinamool MPs to address a press conference at Constitution Club in New Delhi at 2 pm and will display video evidence of yesterday's carnage in #Kolkata by BJP outsiders. The delegation will meet the @ECISVEEP at 4:30 pm later today
BJP leaders protest against Amit Shah's roadshow violence
Union ministers and senior BJP leaders and workers protest dharna at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. (Express photos: Prem Nath Pandey)
BJP-TMC protest LIVE updates: On Tuesday evening, clashes broke out between BJP supporters and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) activists after stones were allegedly pelted at Amit Shah’s convoy as it passed through College Street. The protest left several injured and police told Shah to wrap up the roadshow. It also spilled over to Vidyasagar College in Bidhan Sarani, about two km from Calcutta University, where BJP workers set two-wheelers on fire and vandalised a statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.
After the incident, Shah, alleged that the Bengal chief minister tried to provoke the violence and TMC hooligans tried to attack him. “There was an attempt by TMC hooligans to attack me. Mamata Banerjee tried to provoke violence. But I am safe,” Shah told a news channel.
The BJP chief further said while the clashes erupted, police remained a mute spectator. “They (police) deviated from the planned route and took a way where there were traffic jams. I was not allowed to reach Swami Vivekananda’s house to pay tributes and I am saddened by it,” Shah claimed.
Condemning the violence, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley wondered if free and fair elections were possible in Bengal. “Has Bengal acquired a Government of Gangsters? The attack on Amit Shah’s peaceful rally by the TMC is deplorable. Is a free and fair poll possible in Bengal? All eyes are now on the Election Commission,” Jaitley said.
Calling Shah a “goonda” (goon), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a protest rally today against the vandalisation of the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. “If you lay your hands on Vidyasagar, what will I call you other than a goonda. I hate your ideology, I hate your ways,” the TMC supremo said.
Glimpse of Mamata Banerjee holding roadshow from Beliaghata to Shyambazar to protest vandalism
Watch: Mamata Banerjee holds a march in Kolkata
To attack Vidyasagar is to attack Bangla language: Mahesh Bhatt
Why Didi behaving like Saddam Hussain, democracy under threat: Actor Vivek Oberoi who played Modi in PM's biopic
I challenge O'Brien to prove if I was within 500 metres where violence broke: BJP's Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga
Reverting to Derek O'Brien's claim, BJP's Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga challenged the TMC leader to prove if he was within 500 metres of the spot where the violence took place. "Nobody takes Derek O Brien seriously. I challenge him if he can prove that I was within 500 metres of the spot where violence broke out. I will leave politics if I am proved wrong or else he should leave politics if he fails to prove the charge," ANI quoted Bagga as saying.
Puja timing won't change, change time of Muharram procession: Adityanath in Bengal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today at Barasat in West Bengal said, "In whole country, Durga puja & Muharram fell on same day, in UP officers asked me, should we change timing of puja? I said, timing of the puja won't be changed, if you want to change timing, change the timing of Muharram procession," ANI quoted.
In pictures: Derek O'Brien holds presser on Kolkata violence
Trinamool Derek O'Brien held a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.
(Express photos by Renuka Puri)
Central forces have started 'whisper campaign' asking people to vote for BJP: Derek O'Brien
Releasing the video, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed, "BJP goons" damaged statue of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, PTI stated. "We will take videos we have to EC; we are authenticating them on record," O'Brien said. He further said, central forces in Bengal have started a "whisper campaign" asking people to vote for the BJP.
"Streets of Kolkata tinged with shock, anger. What happened yesterday hurt Bengali pride. Video not only clearly establishes what the BJP did, but proves party chief Amit Shah is a liar," O'Brien said.
Derek O'Brien: In Kolkata, the slogans were 'Vidyasagar finish, where is the josh'
TMC leader Derek O'Brien also said, "This is the saddest press conference we are doing...the sadness of those of us who have been in those colleges is tinged with shock, anger. BJP president with his hired goons what he did...Democratic protest of black placards...goons of Amit from outside Bengal...this video establishes Amit Shah is a liar...we are not surprised. seven days back he said Rabindranath Tagore was born in Birbhum. We are trying to confirm but it’s widely reported in Bengali media that while the desecration of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue was being done, the slogans were “Vidyasagar finish, where is the josh”.
Derek O'Brien on Kolkata violence: BJP is trying to justify the act
Derek O'Brien releases video of violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata yesterday. He said, "Those who attacked were goons of Amit Shah. BJP is trying to justify the act. Amit Shah is lying."
PM Modi is addressing a rally in Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Deoghar, Jharkhand: Congress can't say they lost elections because of 'naamdar', it would be against the rules of dynasty. That is why after the 5th phase, 2 of the closest 'darbaari' of the 'naamdar' family started batting on their own.
TMC's student wing protests against the 'vandalisation of Vidyasagar's statue' in Kolkata
Kolkata: TMC's student wing protests against the 'vandalisation of Vidyasagar's statue' in Kolkata
A four-member delegation of Trinamool MPs to address a press conference at Constitution Club in New Delhi at 2 pm.
BJP leaders protest against Amit Shah's roadshow violence
Union ministers and senior BJP leaders and workers protest dharna at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. (Express photos: Prem Nath Pandey)