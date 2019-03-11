BJP the only party that politicises the Army for electoral gains: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being “the only party that is politicising the Army for electoral gains”.

Speaking at the party headquarters on Sunday, Akhilesh said, “The Election Commission, without taking the name of any party, said this. People of this country know, the world knows that if there is any party that has pushed the Army into politics, it is the BJP.”

Alleging that the BJP will cross any limit to gain power, he said, “It is the son of the farmer who is serving the country… The BJP should go and talk to the families of soldiers who died serving the country. They haven’t even spared the cow or the Ganga,” he said.

On whether the SP is losing out on some seats it performed well on in the 2014 elections because of the alliance with the BSP, Akhilesh said, “There is no point talking about these things now. Now is the time to meet the public and get their support.”

Asked if he would contest from Azamgarh, he said it will be made clear very soon. “We will declare all candidates very soon,” he said.

On BJP’s claim that it will win 74 seats in the state, Akhilesh said, “They must be talking about the number of seats they will win in the entire country.” Akhilesh also took a dig at the BJP over the recent incident where BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi, hit Menhdawal BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel with his shoe.

Demanding the removal of state Director General of Police, OP Singh, the SP chief said, “There was a youth in Pratapgarh, who took out a rally in celebration of SP-BSP alliance. The police put him behind bars under fake charges of theft.” Akhilesh also traveled in the Lucknow Metro with wife Dimple Yadav, other family members and senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and tweeted, “With the model code of conduct in place, the country will be free of Prime Minister Modi’s hollow declarations and foundation stone laying programmes. People should still be careful of the BJP’s tricks.”