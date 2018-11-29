BJP’s Telangana manifesto promises free distribution of cows to 1 lakh people every year

With the Assembly elections due in Telangana on December 7, the BJP on Thursday released its polls manifesto, promising farm loan waiver up to Rs two lakh, free laptops to degree students, regulation of liquor sale, and free distribution of cows to one lakh people every year.

A legislation to prevent “forcible religious conversions” made by offering money and other inducements has also been promised in the manifesto released today by state BJP president K Laxman. Steps would be taken to send back Rohingyas and those who “illegally entered” from Bangladesh, it said.

Free distribution of quality seeds and free bore or well or a pump set to every farmer has also been promised in the manifesto. Alongside free laptops to degree students, the manifesto promises cycle to girl students from the seventh standard to 10th standard. Girl students of degree and above courses will get ‘scooties’ (two-wheelers) with 50 per cent subsidy, reports PTI.

Free houses to all eligible poor by 2022 have also been promised. Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month would be paid towards rent till the construction of such houses, it said. The manifesto promised steps to set up generic medicine centres in every mandal (administrative unit), in addition to the implementation of the NDA government’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ health scheme.

The unemployed youth will get unemployment dole of Rs 3,116 per month. For the welfare of women, the manifesto promised provision of Rs one lakh and one ‘tola’ (about 12 grams) gold to poor women at the time of marriage under ‘Sowbhagya Laxmi’ scheme. The manifesto also promised subsidy to senior citizens for visiting Kailash Mansarovar, Kashi and Puri.

Cows would be distributed free of cost every year at the time of festivals and other celebrations, the manifesto said.

Telangana and Rajasthan are slated to go to polls on December 7, the results of which will be announced on December 11.

-With PTI