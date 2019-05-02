BJP surveys Delhi picks for last-minute campaign push

The BJP is conducting a fresh survey of all its seven candidates in the capital to better understand where they stand in terms of popularity, perception in the media, their worker base, caste equations and money so that a last-minute push can be given if they are found lacking in any department.

A senior BJP leader said the survey is nearly complete and party strategists are now coming up with a plan. “The idea is that if a particular community is unhappy with any candidate in their area, senior leaders of that community will be asked to hold gatherings there. If a party leader does not have enough workers, we will ask cadre from other states to lend a hand to his or her campaign.”

Confirming the development, BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju said, “The survey is basically being done to know if the campaign has taken off or not, what’s lacking and what can be done to make it better.” Sources said decisions on whether the party should invest more on campaigning in a particular constituency, or tweak the media and publicity campaign, will be taken based on the survey.

Another leader said, “These surveys are important, but not the last word in decision making. Senior leaders hold regular meetings based on suggestions by workers… which the party uses to decide its future course of action.” He said similar surveys were done in other states too.

The BJP recently appointed Jaju as special in-charge for overall monitoring and glitch-free electioneering of East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir. The party has also entrusted BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, considered a mature hand in the party’s media unit, to oversee Gambhir’s media relations.