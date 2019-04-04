BJP stitches alliance with RLP in Rajasthan, Hanuman Beniwal to contest from Nagaur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced that it will be entering into an alliance with MLA Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a joint press conference in Jaipur on Thursday, the alliance was announced by both the parties.

Advertising

“We are very happy that the RLP is now with us and we will be working together. We have requested the party chief Hanuman Beniwal that he contests the elections from Nagaur parliamentary seat,” Union HRD minister and BJP’s election in-charge in Rajasthan Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

Watch | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here’s when you will vote

Javadekar added that Beniwal will also campaign for the BJP in places outside Rajasthan such as Western UP and Haryana.

“Both of us have decided that the RLP will be a constituent member of the NDA and together we will fight the elections. Beniwal ji is with us in this and we will help each other in Rajasthan,” said state BJP president Madan Lal Saini.

Beniwal said that in the ‘interest of the nation’ he felt the need for an alliance with the BJP.

Click here for more election news

“We had said that welfare of the nation is the biggest thing for us and given today’s situation after Pulwama, youth of the country and state were pressurising us that if we have to enter into an electoral alliance, it should be with the BJP. Lakhs of RLP workers will work towards making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister once again and our alliance will win all 25 seats in the state. The Congress won’t get any seats,” said Beniwal.

Beniwal said that right from the beginning he was associated with the BJP and that he wouldn’t have been comfortable with an alliance with the Congress.

Beniwal, a three-time MLA, was first elected to the state Assembly in 2008 on a BJP ticket but subsequently left the party after differences with its leadership. He had won the 2013 Assembly elections contesting as an independent from his constituency in Nagaur’s Khinvsar, Beniwal had formed the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party before the 2018 state elections.

Back then, he had openly criticised both the BJP and the Congress, advocating for a third front in the state.

The party had won 3 seats in the state elections last year, from the Nagaur and Jodhpur districts with Beniwal also getting elected for the third time to the Assembly.

Known to be a detractor of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, sources in the BJP say that Beniwal’s alliance in the BJP also shows that the party has decided to make him a partner despite his sour relations with the Raje camp.

Raje loyalists such as former state minister Yoonus Khan is a known detractor of Beniwal with both of them never mincing words while attacking each other.

“The BJP was facing severe opposition from workers in Nagaur district against the candidature of its sitting MP from the constituency, CR Chaudhary. By fielding Beniwal, the party hopes to secure a majority of Jat votes in the area that could be crucial to defeat the Congress. The party also hopes to use Beniwal’s influence among the Jat community in areas of the Marwar region such as Nagaur, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaisalmer,” said a senior BJP leader who didn’t wish to be named.

Earlier, Beniwal was reportedly in talks with the Congress but owing to difference of opinion in seat sharing, an alliance couldn’t be formed.

The Congress has fielded former MP from Nagaur Jyoti Mirdha-another member from the Jat community- from the seat who will now face Beniwal. Beniwal had also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur as an independent and had finished third.

With Beniwal’s alliance with the BJP and former Bharat Vahini Party chief Ghanshyam Tiwari recently joining the Congress, members of both of these parties who were fierce advocates of a third front in the state have ended up supporting either of the two.