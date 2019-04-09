BJP spinning fake issues to run away from failed promises of 2014: Congress

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia on Monday said the BJP was spinning a web of “fake issues” to deceive voters one more time as it had failed to keep its 2014 promises.

“They are seeking cover behind fake issues like religious and casteist frenzy, Kashmir issue, Pakistan etc. By raising these issues, the BJP is running away from promises it made to people (in 2014),” Modhwadia said.

The former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee was addressing a press conference in Rajkot.

Modhwadia said the BJP had made 455 promises in 2014 but reneged on them. He reeled out the list: “It had promised to bring back Rs 80 lakh crore worth black money stashed abroad and credit Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s bank accounts…Not even 50 paise has been brought back, and instead we got notebandhi (demonetisation). It took money away from people and made the country stand in queues…business of small traders was ruined. BJP promised farmers 1.5 times higher prices for produce. But actually, farmers are realising prices that are half of what they used to get during Congress reign.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also failed to keep the prices of gas, petrol and diesel low and did not fulfil his 2014 poll promise of creating two crore jobs, he said. “Instead the Prime Minister is saying that frying pakoda is also a job.”

Modhwadia also claimed that while Modi brags about striking terrorists across the border, the PM does not have courage to take stern action against Pakistan. “He used to say that if the head of one (of our soldiers) is cut, we shall cut the throats of 10 of theirs. He is thumping his chest about Pakistan but dares not to teach Pakistan a lesson like (former Prime Minster) Indira Gandhi.”