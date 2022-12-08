BJP trails SP in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, early trends show

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trailing the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, early trends showed.

The low polling was a matter of concern for the SP and the party had on Wednesday written to the Election Commission, demanding a re-poll in the entire constituency, considered a Samajwadi Party bastion.

Early trends showed that SP candidate Asim Raja was leading with 3,848 votes over BJP’s Akash Saxena, who had lost against senior SP leader Azam Khan in the 2022 Assembly elections. Azam is Asim Raja’s mentor and had fielded Asim in the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll in June this year but lost the seat to BJP.

On Monday, Rampur, Azam’s stronghold, had recorded 33.83 per cent polling, 22.78 per cent less than the 2022 Assembly elections when 56.61 per cent polling had been recorded. A bypoll was necessitated due to Azam’s disqualification.

The SP has levelled allegations that the BJP government in the state did not allow SP supporters – especially Muslims – to cast their votes. Of the total voters in Rampur, over 56 per cent are Muslim.