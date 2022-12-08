scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

BJP trails SP in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, early trends show

After Rampur recorded 33.83 per cent polling, the Samajwadi Party had written to the Election Commission, demanding a re-poll.

The low polling was a matter of concern for the SP and the party had on Wednesday written to the Election Commission, demanding a re-poll in the entire constituency, considered a Samajwadi Party bastion. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trailing the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, early trends showed.

The low polling was a matter of concern for the SP and the party had on Wednesday written to the Election Commission, demanding a re-poll in the entire constituency, considered a Samajwadi Party bastion.

Don't miss |Assembly, Lok Sabha Bypoll Results Live Updates: Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav leads with over 2 lakh votes in Mainpuri

Early trends showed that SP candidate Asim Raja was leading with 3,848 votes over BJP’s Akash Saxena, who had lost against senior SP leader Azam Khan in the 2022 Assembly elections. Azam is Asim Raja’s mentor and had fielded Asim in the Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll in June this year but lost the seat to BJP.

On Monday, Rampur, Azam’s stronghold, had recorded 33.83 per cent polling, 22.78 per cent less than the 2022 Assembly elections when 56.61 per cent polling had been recorded. A bypoll was necessitated due to Azam’s disqualification.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders

The SP has levelled allegations that the BJP government in the state did not allow SP supporters – especially Muslims – to cast their votes. Of the total voters in Rampur, over 56 per cent are Muslim.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 12:02:33 pm
Next Story

Feeling forgetful after Covid? Study shows the virus can affect short-term memory

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close