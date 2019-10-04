BJP-Shiv Sena trying to privatise BMC, says NCP

NCP leader and party’s Mumbai president Nawab Malik has alleged that Shiv Sena and BJP are trying to “privatise” the country’s richest municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Malik highlighted a circular issued by the BMC commissioner saying that the civic body is facing financial stress.

On Thursday, in a press conference, Malik displayed the circular purportedly issued by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to all the additional municipal commissioners and head of the departments regarding BMC’s falling financial health and instructing them to reduce expenditure and ways to increase the revenue.

Malik questioned how the BMC, with its Rs 30,000 crore budget, could suddenly start going through financial crunch. “Circular issued by the commissioner states that in 2019-20 the civic body’s revenue has fallen and expenditure is increasing. If this continue the BMC could face financial crisis. Where is all the money going? The circular has instructed to stop any new recruitment in the BMC unless it is from departments that deals with emergency services. The circular has also suggested to outsource services rather than hiring. Commissioner also instructed public-private partnership for services that are not obligatory for civic body. This is a move towards privatisation.”

He said, “To cut the expenditure circular instructed to outsource the work.” Malik also targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that people close to him are getting contracts in the BMC.

The circular dated September 30, bearing Pardeshi’s signature, states that, “The expenditure of the BMC is increasing and revenue is falling. If this continues the civic body will face financial crisis. There should be no new recruitment in the BMC department. More and more Information Technology (IT) should be used to reduce the manpower. Every department should find out ways of increasing the revenue. The posts that are not required should not be filled.”

It further states, “BMC’s biggest source of revenue Octroi has been abolished. The implementation of seventh pay commission will put a lot of burden on the civic body. Also increase in establishment expenditure is one of the more reasons for this.”