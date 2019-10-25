Maharashtra elections: BJP-Shiv Sena bags 30 seats, Opposition routed

MUMBAI HAS wrapped itself in saffron once again.

Advertising

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 30 of the 36 Assembly segments in the city on Thursday. With the Congress struggling with infighting and factionalism ahead of the state polls, the Opposition faced yet another electoral rout in the city, winning just six seats, including one each bagged by NCP and Samajwadi Party.

While the Congress retained Dharavi, Bandra East, Mumbadevi and Malad West seats — all having significant Muslim population — it ceded Chandivali to the Shiv Sena. Congress’ Arif Naseem Khan, who had won the Chandivali seat by a margin of 29,469 votes in 2014, lost to Sena’s Dilip Lande by 409 votes.

Former state minister and Congress candidate from Chembur, Chandrakant Handore, was also defeated by Sena incumbent Prakash Phaterpekar.

Advertising

President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Eknath Gaikwad, admitted that the party could have won more seats if its campaign was more aggressive. “We won four seats and our allies won two (NCP and SP). So, we fared better than the last elections. But it could have been much better if we had done some aggressive campaigning to expose Sena and BJP’s failure in the governance. We will discuss what needs to improve within the party ahead of the 2022 corporation elections.”

The BJP won 16 seats, including constituencies dominated by Gujaratis — Ghatkopar East, Ghatkopar West, Borivali and Vile Parle. Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha retained the Malabar Hill seat with a margin of 71,872 votes.

The Sena won 14 out of the 36 seats in Mumbai, including Worli, from where its scion Aaditya Thackeray will make his debut in the state legislature. Apart from winning the Marathi-dominated seats like Mahim, Magathane and Bhandup West, the party also won in Muslim-dominated constituencies like Chandivali and Kurla and wrested the Byculla seat, won by the AIMIM in 2014.

NCP’s Nawab Malik won the Anushakti Nagar seat by 12,751 votes, defeating incumbent Sena MLA Tukaram Kate.

The hacking of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited to make way for a Metro car shed had become a rallying point ahead of the elections. The issue had led to widespread anger against the BJP-Shiv Sena. But the issue seems to have done little to dent the alliance’s electoral success. State Minister Ravindra Waikar clocked a comfortable victory from Jogeshwari East with a margin of 58,570 votes — over 20,000 votes more than what he polled in 2014.

During campaigning, BJP’s candidates and star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had repeatedly invoked the dilution of Section 370 of the Constitution, taking away the special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in Dharavi and Chandivali, in Dharavi, former state minister Varsha Gaikwad won her fourth term as MLA and in Chandivali, Arif Naseem Khan was defeated by a slim margin. Rahul had stressed on the prevailing economic slowdown.

“We have maintained our tally of 14 MLAs in Mumbai. The BJP may have one or two more legislators but that would not have any impact on the equation with it for the civic polls (in 2022). We lost some seats either due to anti-incumbency or the complex issues facing the constituencies,” said Neelam Gorhe, Sena spokesperson.