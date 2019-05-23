BJP set to sweep both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura, CM Biplab Deb says historic victory

Along with 12 other seats from NE India, BJP candidates are set to sweep both West Tripura and East Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies, stepping up to win Lok Sabha seats in the state for the first time.

BJP candidate Pratima Bhowmik, who was earlier defeated by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in 2018 state Assembly polls, is leading West Tripura constituency, ahead of her nearest contender and Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik with a margin of 288388 votes as per ECI reports till 8 PM.

Subal Bhowmik was state president of BJP till March 19 this year when he shifted camps after denied a Lok Sabha ticket from the saffron party.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rebati Tripura is leading ahead of Congress candidate and Tripura ‘princess’ Pragya Debburman with a margin of 199555 votes in East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency till 8 PM. Both Rebati and Pragya are first timers in Lok Sabha election but Rebati’s performance has been spectacular so far against his royal opponent. EXPRESS DATA |Election results dashboard

CPI (M), which held both Lok Sabha seats for the last six consecutive elections, has come third in the seats.

Congratulating voters for the landslide support, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said it has been a historic victory of the party’s candidates in both Lok Sabha seats of the state.

“This is going to be a historic victory. It was possible due to the love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among people and strategy of Amit Shah. Report card of BJP government in last 5 years has led to this result”, Deb told a press conference here this evening.

Bipab, who is also BJP’s state president in Tripura, said victory from his state has come despite several conspiracies hatched by enemies inside BJP.

“Our own people hatched conspiracies against us. There is no need of naming them. Their names will come to the fore automatically. People of Tripura have supported us all along despite these treacheries”, he said and warned his party would soon take action against such leaders.

He also took potshots at opposition CPI (M) and said communists were wiped out from Tripura and rest of the country after the Lok Sabha election. “Communists have been wiped out of Tripura and the country. If they don’t still learn their lesson, nothing can be done. They are becoming increasingly irrelevant”, Deb said.

Opposition Congress has congratulated BJP on the victory and wished both victorious candidates. “Congratulations to Biplab Deb for the victory. I also extend my best wishes to both the candidates from the BJP on their victory”, Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore wrote on Facebook.

However, he also alleged largescale violence by BJP supporters and asked the party leaders to be ‘gracious in victory’.

The CPI (M) party has said it takes the results as public mandate and added that it would hold review of the election results soon.

“We take it as peoples’ mandate. Voting was held without any apparent violence in East Tripura seat. But election in West Tripura was rigged. We shall review the results to decide our next course of action”, Tripura Left Front convener and CPI (M) central committee member Bijan Dhar said.