Himachal Pradesh election results: BJP set for clean sweep again

The ruling BJP is set to make a clean sweep in Himachal Pradesh, as its candidates are leading with over 3.23 lakh votes on each of the four Lok Sabha seats – Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla, a state election officer said.

In Kangra, BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor is leading by 4.66 lakh votes over Congress’ Pawan Kajal.

In 2014, former chief minister Shanta Kumar had won the seat. But this time BJP dropped the veteran leader and gave ticket to its state Cabinet minister Kishan Kapoor.

Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by 3.84 lakh votes in Hamirpur over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress.

In Shimla, BJP’s Suresh Kashyap is leading by 3.23 lakh votes over Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress.

In 2014, Virender Kashyap of the BJP had won the seat, but this time the party fielded Pachhad MLA Suresh Kashyap in his place.

In Mandi, sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma is leading by over 3.96 lakh votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress.

In 2014 too the BJP had a clean sweep in the hill state.