BJP-Sena retain all six seats: ‘Hard work has paid off’

The results of polling in the city’s six Lok Sabha constituencies saw allies BJP and Shiv Sena take three seats each, defeating Opposition candidates such as Congress city chief Milind Deora, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar and two-time MP Eknath Gaikwad. Below is a detailed breakdown of the results of each Lok Sabha seat:

Mumbai North East

The BJP’s Manoj Kotak won with 5.14 lakh votes against his nearest rival, NCP’s Sanjay Dina Patil, who got 2.88 lakh votes.

Kotak, who contested the Lok Sabha election for the first time, polled heavily in areas with a dominant Gujarati population such as Mulund, Ghatkopar West and Ghatkopar East.

After the victory, Kotak said, “The hard work done by the allies of BJP – Shiv Sena and RPI — has paid off. It worked in our favour. People have re-elected PM Narendra Modi for the development of the country. Voters have rejected the one who tried to build by conducting negative campaigning against us.”

Patil, on the other hand, said, “People have chosen the wrong candidate. I will now look for a good course where we could learn how to fool people and how to emotionally gain votes and accordingly we will prepare for the next election.”

Mumbai South

Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Sawant defeated Congress’s Milind Deora with a margin of about 1 lakh votes. While Sawant secured 4,19,270 votes, Deora managed to poll 3,19,489 votes. Though Sawant retained his seat, his winning margin reduced compared to the 2014 elections. Sawant had won the last polls with a margin of about 1.28 lakh votes.

In 22 rounds of counting, Sawant was leading from round one and the margin was consistent between 40,000 to 60,000. According to the data, there were 7.98 lakh votes polled for this seat of which Sawant got 52.71 per cent votes and Deora, 40.08 per cent.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Anil Kumar finished third with 30,225 votes.

There are six Assembly constituencies under the South Mumbai seat — Colaba, Mumbadevi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Worli and Sewri. Deora had won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009. All eyes had been on the South Mumbai seat after industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Kotak Bank head Uday Kotak and other prominent citizens had openly supported Deora. A video featuring Ambani and Kotak endorsing Deora was also released.

Mumbai South Central

Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale retained Mumbai South Central seat for the second time. Shewale was facing Congress’s two-time Member of Parliament Eknath Gaikwad. Shewale defeated Gaikwad with a margin of 1.52 lakh votes which was more than the last general election. Shewale got 4.23 lakh votes which 53.27% share of total polled votes and Gaikwad secured 2.72 lakh votes with 34.24% vote share. Total 7.95 lakh votes were polled in the constituency which comprises of six assembly seats-Dharavi, Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Wadala, Mahim and Sion-Koliwada. Shewale has maintained his lead of about 1 lakh since the first round of counting.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Sanjay Bhosale has secured 63,256 votes.

Mumbai North West

At the onset, the leading margin was massive, just like other parliamentary constituencies across Mumbai, with Gajanan Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena ahead with 13,000 votes in the first round of counting in Mumbai North West. Of 9.14 lakh votes polled, Kirtikar got 5.5 lakh votes. The winning margin is 2.5 lakh votes compared to 1.83 lakh in 2014, indicating a wider BJP-Sena reach.

Former city Congress president Sanjay Nirupam trailed with three lakh votes even as the Congress was hopeful that he will put up a fight against the BJP-Sena alliance. In North West, stretching from Andheri to Goregaon, what swung in Sena’s favour were not just Marathi votes, but also the key north Indian votes that Nirupam, a north Indian himself, had banked on. “It seems the north Indians gave one-sided votes to BJP-Sena,” said Kirtikar. Trends until Thursday evening showed areas such as Goregaon, Jogeshwari (East) and Andheri, where north Indian population is concentrated, yielded massive votes, about 1.68 lakh, for the Sena.

The Congress had an edge only in Versova Assembly pocket where Nirupam got more votes than the Sena. By the end of Thursday, Congress said they underestimated the ‘Modi Wave’. Several discussed a need to replan campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. “We were hopeful the north Indian, Muslim, Dalit, and south Indian votes would swing in our favour. People were unhappy with the government. But they (BJP) have swept votes not just in Mumbai but in the entire nation,” Nirupam said.

The seat saw 54.71 per cent voter turnout. Kirtikar bagged 60 per cent votes.

Mumbai North Central

In Mumbai’s North Central seat, sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan once again defeated Congress’s Priya Dutt by over 1.25 lakh votes.

Dutt, who had ascribed Mahajan’s 2014 victory margin of nearly 1.8 lakh votes to the ‘Modi wave’ during her campaigns, on Thursday conceded there was a “silent undercurrent” for Modi that had led to her defeat, “albeit by a lower margin”.

After resigning from her position as the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 26 last year, Dutt had declared that she would not contest in the next Lok Sabha elections. However, Dutt was named as the Congress’s candidate from Mumbai North Central seat in the first list of candidates released by the party in March.

Mahajan who had defeated Dutt in 2014 and was later made the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was renominated from the North Central seat by the BJP.

Of the nearly 16.45 lakh registered voters, Congress had been banking on 4.14 lakh (25 per cent) votes belonging to the Muslim community, second only to the Marathi voters (5.59 lakh voters), to sail through. Party members said there were certain segments like Vile Parle and Kalina where they were not able to get people to vote for them.

Mumbai North

Defeating actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty won back the constituency with the highest winning margin of 4.65 lakh votes in the state. In 2014, Shetty had scripted his win with a margin of 4.46 lakh votes, defeating former city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

On Thursday, Shetty secured 71.46 per cent votes. Matondkar made her political debut from the constituency, covering the western suburbs of Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, and wielded her star power and played the Marathi mulgi card during her campaign. She was, however, far from denting Shetty’s vote bank, polling 2.41 lakh votes in the constituency that saw the highest voter turnout of 55.11 per cent in the city.

Kalyan constituency

The Shiv Sena’s incumbent MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, not only retained his seat but also doubled his vote percentage compared to 2014. With 55,4,531 votes, Shinde accounted for 63.29 per cent votes of 8,76,140 votes cast in Kalyan constituency. He said, ‘’This is the second time people of Kalyan have elected me. I am thankful to them.”

He said his main focus was the transport system and health. He added that he had worked harder to get some big railway and road transport projects sanctioned. Babaji Patil, who contested from the NCP, said, “It’s a democracy and decision taken by the people of Kalyan ‘Sar-Mathe par’.” Patil bagged 2,07,436 votes in Kalyan. “We have to sit back and see what went wrong and where we lacked in communication,” he added.