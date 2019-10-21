BJP-Sena 2.0 or return of Cong-NCP? State voters to decide today

AMID forecast of incessant rain for the next 48 hours, nearly 9 crore voters in Maharashtra will on Monday get an opportunity to exercise their franchise to elect 288 MLAs from the 3,247 candidates fielded by different political parties. Single-phase voting in the state will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The ruling BJP, which is in alliance with Shiv Sena, has fielded the highest number of candidates, 164, including 14 candidates of smaller alliance parties that are contesting on the lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 124 seats while the Congress and NCP have fielded candidates on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party after winning 122 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 63 seats. The Congress managed to win 42 seats while the NCP had won 41 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) has set up 96,661 polling stations across the state and deployed six lakh employees for them. The total number of voters is 8,98,39,600, of which 4,68,75,750 are male voters while 4,28,43,635 are women voters. There are 3,69,000 differently-abled voters and 2,634 third gender voters.

The EC has declared 2,762 polling centres as sensitive. Of these, Thane has the most number of sensitive booths, 661, Mumbai city district has 225 and Pune 252. Nearly 3 lakh police personnel, including 350 SRPF battalions, have been deployed across the state. EC officials said till Sunday, they have lodged offences against 34 candidates for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, including one against opposition leader Dhananjay Munde.

On Sunday, the State Election Commission said it has made all possible effort to increase the voting percentage by at least by 10 per cent.

While the EC is hopeful of a higher turnout than the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and the 2014 Assembly polls, the rain lashing Maharashtra since Saturday is likely to play spoilsport. The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunder and light rain throughout Monday.

Election officials said voters should carry their rain gear along. “People should come out and vote in big numbers because it is a festival of democracy,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde.

Some of the key leaders in the fray are Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Nagpur South-West), state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud, Pune), Ashok Chavan (Bhokar), Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South), Ajit Pawar (Baramati), Nana Patole (Sakoli), Vijay Wadettiar (Bhramapuri), Praniti Shinde (Solapur City Central), Dilip Walse-Patil (Ambegaon), Nitesh Rane (Kankavali), Vijay Shivatare (Purandar), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Pankaja Munde (Parli), Dhananjay Munde (Parli), Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Shirdi), Balasaheb Thorat (Sangamner) and Aaditya Thackeray (Worli).