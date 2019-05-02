Toggle Menu
BJP seeks permission to air two films on NaMo TV; Delhi poll body writes to EChttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-seeks-permission-to-air-two-films-on-namo-tv-delhi-poll-body-writes-to-ec-lok-sabha-elections-2019-5707639/

BJP seeks permission to air two films on NaMo TV; Delhi poll body writes to EC

Till now, BJP has made 308 applications to the Delhi poll body for clearing its ads while Congress has given 120 applications and AAP 23.

Election Commission makes it clear: NaMo TV must follow ‘election silence’ rule
Last month, the EC said all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV be pre-certified. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

The BJP has sought permission from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi to air two movies — Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha — on NaMo TV, officials here said Thursday. The Delhi poll body has now written to the Election Commission, seeking clarity whether it can certify movies already cleared by the Censor Board.

Last month, the EC said all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV be pre-certified. Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check live counting

“We have written to the EC, seeking clarity on this because the movies have already been released. The reply from EC is awaited on whether we can certify the films again when they already have the certification of the Censor Board,” a Delhi poll body official said.

He said the application is pending for clearance.

Till now, BJP has made 308 applications to the Delhi poll body for clearing its ads while Congress has given 120 applications and AAP 23.

Advertising

The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to ensure all reproductive and menstrual health services are easily available to all women across India and with the expansion of ongoing Suvidha scheme, sanitary pads at an affordable cost of just Re 1 will be provided to all women and girls.

Padman revolves around Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and Kumar played the lead role.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar
2 SP-BSP alliance forged out of fear of Modi: Anupriya Patel
3 Regret joining Congress, BJP my last destination: Ravi Kishan