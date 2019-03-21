BJP seals pact with Kerala parties, to contest 14 seats

The BJP on Wednesday announced the seat-sharing pact with two parties in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP will be contesting from 14 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) will contest five seats and the Kerala Congress (Thomas) will contest one seat, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said.

The final agreement was reached at a meeting of senior BJP leaders with BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally in Delhi. BDJS is the political wing of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, which wields influence in the Ezhava community. Click for more election news

According to the agreement, the BDJS will contest Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad, Mavelikkara and Alathur seats while Kerala Congress will field its candidate in Kottayam.

Although BJP leaders admitted that the party has not been able to make many inroads into the state’s politics, they claimed their vote-share will go up in almost all constituencies. The support the BJP received during its agitation against the entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple has triggered fresh hopes within the party cadre. However, internal differences within the state leadership have deepened in the recent past over the distribution of poll tickets.

Explained Infighting key hurdle in BJP’s Kerala plans Although the BJP has been trying to emerge as a third alternative in Kerala, the internal crisis in the state unit has always stood as an obstacle in its efforts to expand its support base. The recent agitation led by the BJP and the RSS over the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Temple and the support it received had given the BJP fresh hope at the electoral front. But, the intensifying dispute over the seats appears to have spoiled it.

While Rao said the candidates will be announced later, party sources said Thushar is likely to contest from Thrissur while the BJP will field Kummanam Rajashekharan, who recently resigned as Mizoram Governor, from Thiruvanathapuram, where the party claims to have a strong support base. The BJP’s O Rajagopal won from Nemam in Thiruvananthapuram in the 2016 Assembly election.

The 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will go to polls on April 23.