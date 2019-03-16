BJP seals alliance with Apna Dal

The BJP on Friday welcomed three-term MP Arvind Sharma into its fold even as it finalised its alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Apna Dal, a partner in the NDA which had been miffed with the BJP leadership for a while.

Advertising

Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal leader and member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, met BJP chief Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters on Friday.

“With the resolution Once-Again Modi government, BJP-Apna Dal coalition will fight Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh together,” Shah posted on Facebook after the meeting. “Our team will contest elections on two seats in the state, of which Anupriya Patel will contest election from Mirzapur and will discuss the second seat after discussions between the leaders of the two parties,” said Shah’s post that carried a photo with Patel. Union minister and BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge J P Nadda was also present at the meeting.

FOR MORE ELECTIONS NEWS CLICK HERE

Sources said that leaders of both the parties could not come to a consensus on the second seat because Apna Dal is demanding a seat from among Phulpur, Domariyaganj, Jaunpur, Fatehpur and Robertsganj, where the BJP had won in 2014. It was decided that the second seat for Apna Dal would be finalised soon in another meeting.

The UP party’s leaders had last month given a deadline to the BJP to resolve the problems they were facing with the BJP, and Anupriya had met Congress in-charge for western UP Jyotiraditya Scindia after the deadline.

Meanwhile, Sharma, who was a Congress member of the 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from Karnal in Haryana, joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party general secretary in-charge of the state Anil Jain. Sharma is now one of the contenders for the BJP ticket to contest from Karnal. He had won from Sonepat as an independent candidate in 1996.