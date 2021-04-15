BJP says things like ‘Sonar Bangla’, but only divides: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his first election rally in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture and divide the people, and is doing the “same thing” in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said the BJP has nothing to offer “except for hatred, violence and divisive politics”. “The BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture, heritage and divide the people. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan, Gandhi described it as a “mirage” and said the party sells the same dream before every election. “In every state, the BJP says similar things like they will build a Sonar Bangla. But they only divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” he said.

Targeting the Trinamool Congress, Gandhi said, “We have never aligned with the BJP and the RSS. Our fight is not only political but it is our ideological fight as well. However, for Mamata-ji, it is just a political fight… they (BJP) never said TMC-mukt Bharat as they have been their former allies,” he said.