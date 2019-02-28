Toggle Menu
BJP-SAD seal poll deal in Punjab, retain old seat-sharing formula

SAD will fight on 10 seats while BJP will contest on the remaining three parliamentary constituencies in the state, just as they did during 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said.

Amit Shah with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a meeting, Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @AmitShah)

BJP Thursday stitched alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with SAD leaders, including its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP leaders, to seal the poll deal.

Following this, the BJP chief announced that the parties will retain their seat-sharing formula. SAD will fight on 10 seats while BJP will contest on the remaining three parliamentary constituencies in the state, just as they did during 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said.

