BJP-SAD seal poll deal in Punjab, retain old seat-sharing formula

BJP Thursday stitched alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with SAD leaders, including its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP leaders, to seal the poll deal.

आज अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष श्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल जी के साथ अकाली दल और भाजपा पंजाब इकाई के नेताओं के साथ बैठक की। अकाली-भाजपा गठबंधन, 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव साथ में लडेगा। दोनों पार्टियों की सीटें और संख्या 2014 लोकसभा की तरह यथावत रहेंगी, अकाली दल 10 सीटों पर और भाजपा 3 सीटों पर लड़ेगी। pic.twitter.com/syCups5Gt1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2019

Following this, the BJP chief announced that the parties will retain their seat-sharing formula. SAD will fight on 10 seats while BJP will contest on the remaining three parliamentary constituencies in the state, just as they did during 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah said.