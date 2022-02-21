BJP, RSS come to Manipur not with respect but with sense of superiority: Rahul Gandhi

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit poll-bound Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and the RSS saying they come to the state “with a sense of superiority to tell the people what to do”.

Addressing an election rally in the state capital on Monday, the Congress leader said that he, by contrast, came “with humility” because he understood he had a lot to learn “starting from the diverse culture, history, the way you treat your woman”.

“This is the difference between us. I want to help preserve your language, culture and the harmony that is prevailing in Manipur. I want to learn from you and, in return, give you something that you will benefit from,” he said.

Targeting the prime minister, who will address a rally at the Luwangsangbam sports complex in Imphal East on Tuesday, Rahul said he “would tell you what he thinks” as if “he has the right to define India”.

Referring to the allegation that a few politicians from the state were asked to remove their shoes at Amit Shah’s residence, the Congress leader said, “In Indian culture, we respect and honour guests when they come to our homes.”

He alleged that the BJP had not only been assaulting the history, culture and traditions of Manipur but also had denied its people their democratic rights. “How can the BJP claim that they are taking governance to people’s doorstep without empowering the people by conducting elections to the Autonomous District Council,” he asked, adding that the BJP government’s failure to hold elections to the council in the past five years was one example of how the party was undermining democracy.

Rahul also alleged that the BJP’s plan to start palm oil plantations in the state was not for the benefit of its people, but for companies like Ramdev’s Pajanjali.

“The Congress’s vision is to help protect the future of Manipur. We want to improve the horticulture products, make Manipur self-sufficient in rice products by giving good irrigation facilities, and boost the food processing industry and the tourism sector,” he said.

Earlier, Rahul was received at Tikendrajit International Airport by Congress leaders including former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Gaikhangam Gangmei. He later visited Shaheed Minar and the Nupi Lal Complex and paid homage to freedom fighters. He also interacted with leaders of the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance, which the Congress has forged with the Left parties.