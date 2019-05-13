BJP, RSS activists sporting uniform of central forces, says Mamata

Toggle Menu
The chief minister also claimed that one TMC worker was injured in the firing by the security of BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh in Ghatal constituency.

Mamata Banerjee with TMC candidate from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty, in Kolkata on Sunday. PTI

Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said BJP and RSS activists have entered the state sporting the uniform of the central forces to conduct the polls.

“I do not disrespect the central forces. But they are being instructed to influence the voters. On the pretext of deploying central forces in West Bengal, the BJP is forcefully pushing BJP and RSS activists here. I doubt that some RSS activists in (central forces’) uniform are being pushed into West Bengal,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district.

“Today, there was a firing by the central forces inside a booth. I have heard that one of my brothers, belonging to the minority community, was injured,” she said.

Banerjee also alleged that the central forces have been asking voters to vote for BJP.

“How can they do that? Is this the job of the central forces to ask voters to cast vote for the BJP? A few retired officers are being used by the Modi government to conduct polling here and they are doing whatever they feel like. You should be ashamed of doing this. You are here to do a job. Today you are under Modi, tomorrow you will be under somebody else. Then what will you do?” she said.

