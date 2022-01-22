BJP retains over 80% MLAs in 4th UP list

The BJP on Friday announced its fourth list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections, retaining more than 80 per cent of its MLAs. In the 85 seats for which candidates were declared, the ruling party replaced 13 sitting legislators. It won 72 of the constituencies in the 2017 state elections.

Former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun who has been fielded from Kannauj, and former Agra mayor Anjula Mahor who has replaced sitting MLA Harishankar Mahor in Hathras are among the new faces to have received poll tickets. Both constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Caste communities.

Asked why Harishankar Mahor was replaced with Anjula Mahor, who is a state secretary of the party, a BJP leader said, “Harishankar Mahor did development in the area but he lacked connect with local people. Anjula is an active lady. But more important is that in view of the case of the Dalit girl’s sexual assault, fielding a woman could be better for the party in the elections.”

The party leader was referring to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras in September 2020.