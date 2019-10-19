BJP releases manifesto for Panchkula, does not address stray dog, cattle problem

BJP’s Panchkula candidate, Gian Chand Gupta, Friday released the party’s manifesto for the constituency describing it as ther ‘oath letter.’

The manifesto with 18 points and 82 sub-points, addresses a range of issues but does not address the issue of stray dogs and cattle in the city.

When asked about it, Gupta said that one shelter house is already under construction (reffering to the Sukhdarshanpur shelter house and the issue will be addressed once the project is completed. He also said that the prevailing laws regarding stray dogs do not allow authorities to even relocate them, and thus nothing much can be done.

The issues addressed in manifesto include unemployment, health, education, hygiene, and issues regarding senior citizens, women, law and order, and rural areas.

“I am committed to make Panchkula city one of the leading cities in the country and will work towards strengthening basic amenities in rural areas,” said Gupta.

Gupta claimed that 85 per cent of the work he had mentioned in the manifesto for his previous term were either complete or underway.

Giving details about the manifesto he said, “A plan has been prepared for the all-round development of Panchkula which will include additional new routes to connect Chandigarh and Panchkula. The manifesto also talks about relocating the dumping ground from the present site, and setting up of a solid waste treatment plant in Panchkula.” It also aims to strengthen the public transport system, to provide better local bus service to all major parts of the Tricity, and modernising the Panchkula bus stand.

He said,”Panchkula will be made slum free. The Chief Minister will ensure construction of 7500 flats at a cost of Rs 650 crore in a time bound manner. Ensuring employment-oriented training for slum dwellers, poor and labourers and talent development programme for their children will also be a priority.”

Giving details on the health schemes, Gupta said he would work towards “upgrading government dispensaries, primary health centers in all sectors and villages, setting up ESI hospital for employees, upgrading the Barwala dispensary from PHC to CHC.”

In the context of education, Gupta said that modern schools will be set up on the lines of Sarthak Schools. A government engineering college, medical college, architecture college, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and polytechnic educational institution will also be set up and a university will also be established. He added that it would be his endeavour to get Panchkula colleges affiliated to Panjab University. Music and theatre colleges will also be set up.

Gupta said his priority will be set up a sanctioned software technology park in the city. A 120-room senior citizen home will be constructed soon in Sector 27, with entertainment activities for them. Gupta also assured setting up of e-Jan Suvidha contact centres in areas, reconsideration of enhancement rates of plots, amendment of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) manual to avoid unnecessary court cases. The safety and welfare of women will be ensured and technical training facilities will also be introduced.

A police joint committee will be formed in the Tricity and police and public committees will be set up at each police station.

Meanwhile, Gupta also visited various places in the city today and held indoor meetings in Sector 12A, 8, 12, 16, 21, Sector 4, 10, 14, 6, 7 at Saketri, Manav Colony, Abhaypur, Nada, Madrasi Colony, and Madanpur. He was accompanied by Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria, district president Deepak Sharma, general secretary Virender Rana, and media convener Vikas Paul among others.