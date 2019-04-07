BJP releases list of 24 candidates, Uma Bharti’s seat for party worker

The BJP on Saturday released a list of 24 candidates, retaining several sitting MPs and keeping out Union minister and Jhansi MP Uma Bharati, who had stated that she would not contest. The party named Anurag Sharma, a party worker, from Jhansi.

The list includes eight candidates in Haryana, four in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, and one each in West Bengal and Odisha.

In UP, BJP changed candidates for three of four seats announced, repeating only Lalganj MP Neelam Sonkar. The party denied ticket to Bhairon Mishra, sitting MP from Banda, and replaced him with Manikpur MLA R K Patel.

In Haryana, the party will field sitting MPs from five constituencies — Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad, Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rattan Lal Kataria from Ambala, and Ramesh Kaushik from Sonipat.

The party dropped Karnal MP Ashwini Chopra, who has been suffering from serious illness, and gave the ticket to Sanjay Bhatia. The party is fielding former IRS officer Sunita Duggal from Sirsa (reserved) constituency, and fielded state minister Nayab Singh Saini from Kurukshetra in place of sitting MP Raj Kumar Saini, who has formed a new party.

The party is yet to decide candidates for Rohtak and Hisar, where its candidates will likely contest Congress’s Deepender Singh Hooda and Dushyant Chautala, respectively.

In Rajasthan, BJP named former Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari from Rajsamand. The other names are Ranjeeta Kohli from Bharatpur, sitting MP Manoj Rajoria from Karauli-Dholpur, and former MLA Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP fielded ex-MLA Natthan Shah Kavretti from Chhindwara, where CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath will contest for the Congress. The BJP also announced that former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist Vivek Sahu will take on Kamal Nath in the Chhindwara Assembly bypoll, scheduled for April 29.

In Odisha, BJP named former CPI MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai for Jagatsinghpur (SC) seat, and in West Bengal, Jyotirmoy Mahto shall contest from Purulia. With inputs from ENS Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhopal