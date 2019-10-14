BJP releases its manifesto for Haryana polls; focus on farmers, women and SCs

INTEREST-FREE LOANS for farmers and people from the Scheduled Castes, free education for girls from poor families and skill training for 25 lakh youths were among the key promises in the BJP’s manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls released on Sunday.

BJP working president J P Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state party chief Subhash Barala and several other Cabinet ministers and MPs were present at the event.

After making key announcements from the manifesto, Khattar said fulfilling all the 248 promises made will cost the state government around Rs 32,000 crore over a span of five years.

Calling the ‘Sankalp Patra a “very serious and studied document”, Nadda said, “This is a practical, pragmatic paper. It is doable. Manohar Lal Khattar has changed the image of Haryana. It is not only cosmetic change, but fundamental change as well. The political culture of the state has been drastically changed. The image of Haryana was such that it was a synonym for corruption and nepotism. Today, Haryana is bhrashtachaar-mukt, vikas-yukt”.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to give collateral free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to people from Scheduled Castes, interest-free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers and free skill training with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to 25 lakh youths as well as loans to youths for pursuing higher studies. For women, the BJP has promised a “pink bus service”, sanitary napkin-vending machines in villages and cities, self-defence training for school girls, fast-track courts to hear cases of crimes against women and a “Sushma Stree” award for women working for empowerment of women.

Opposition Congress and Jannayak Janta Party termed the manifesto a “jumla patra”.

State Congress chief Kumari Selja said, “They failed to fulfill promises made earlier. How are they making new promises?”

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said, “As many as 75 promises they made earlier remain unfulfilled and many of these have been included in this manifesto.”