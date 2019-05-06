BJP raises Bofors, anti-Sikh riots issues, finds SAD support

AS CONGRESS and leaders of several other opposition parties targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “corrupt number 1” remark against former PM Rajiv Gandhi, the BJP strongly defended Modi saying every single word that the Prime Minister had said about Rajiv Gandhi was true. BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal too came out attacking Rajiv Gandhi in the context of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots issue.

Top BJP ministers attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for tweeting that the battle was over for the Prime Minister and that his karma was awaiting him. “Why is Rahul Gandhi so disturbed if integrity issues of the Rajiv Gandhi Government are raised? Why did Ottavio Quattrocchi get kickbacks in Bofors? Who was the ‘Q’ connection? No reply has come,” tweeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Why is Rahul Gandhi so disturbed if integrity issues of the Rajiv Gandhi Government are raised? Why did Ottavio Quattrocchi get kickbacks in Bofors? Who was the ‘Q’ connection? No reply has come. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 5, 2019

Rebutting the Congress charge that the Prime Minister has attacked a martyr, he said: “Indira Gandhi was also assassinated and yet Congress is questioned about Emergency and Operation Blue Star.”

“The Dynast can attack the integrity of India’s Prime Minister — a man of utmost honesty. Does he believe that the dynasty does not have to answer any questions?” he added.

Addressing a press conference, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said every single word the Prime Minister had said about Rajiv Gandhi was true and argued that the Congress president was rattled due to his party’s imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Everything the PM said was true. After the killings of Sikhs in the 1984 riots, didn’t Rajiv Gandhi support it? He had said when a big tree fell, the earth shook. Scriptures do not say that. The scriptures say when the earth shakes, big trees fall… they turned science on its head.”

“They (Congress) are playing politics of abuses. The Gandhis are rattled and they cannot tolerate it. The people of this country know everything. After four phases of polling (in the ongoing Lok Sabha election), it is clear that the Congress is losing,” he said.

Claiming that Rahul was perturbed because he thought being in power was his “birthright”, he said, “The Congress is getting desperate as eight out of 10 people support PM Modi. I am surprised to see the violent reaction of both sister and brother (Rahul and Priyanka) to a true statement made by the Prime Minister.”

“Rahul Gandhi is calling names and cursing Modi because of dynastic arrogance. They think power is their birthright.”

Referring to allegations that Rahul’s former business partner got defence offset contracts during UPA tenure, he said, “A man who gave contract to one of his partner friends is today abusing Narendra Modi, the most honest and popular Prime Minister, and is talking about karma.”

“Let Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi say whether it is not true that in the Bofors case despite the detection of money trail, further appeal was not made? Let them say whether it is not true that Bofors middleman Quattrocchi was allowed to flee the country? Let them say whether it is not true that Bhopal gas tragedy prime accused Warren Anderson was provided an official plane to come to Delhi and then allowed to flee from India? Let them say whether it is not true that Rajiv Gandhi, who secured 400 plus seats in 1984 was thrown out of power by the people of India in the next elections for corruption taint of Bofors?” Javadekar said.

Coming out in support of the BJP and the Prime Minister, Akali Dal leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “When Gandhi family is nostalgic about Sh Rajiv Gandhi today, do they also think about the thousands of Sikhs slaughtered under his watch? What do you call a man who gets the Sikhs murdered and justifies it to win the elections? Hold on Rahul Gandhi, your Karma awaits you.”