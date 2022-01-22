BJP questions Channi, AAP CM pick: ‘one has link with mafia, other has liquor issue’

The BJP, which has entered into the Punjab election fray with fresh allies and strategies, Friday accused Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of “corruption” and questioned the Aam Aadmi Party for making Bhagwant Mann, who allegedly has a drinking problem, the chief ministerial face in a border state.

“While the BJP ruled states that go to poll along with Punjab have double engine governments and focused on development, Congress was immersed in corruption in the state. Chief Minister Channi is corrupt and the facts that came out indicate that he has links with the mafia,” BJP general Secretary Dushyant Gautam said at a press conference in the party national headquarters.

Citing the January 5 incident in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held up on a flyover triggering the allegations of security breach, Gautam said: “It (Punjab) has a government that did not bother to protect the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post. Even the Prime Minister is not safe in Punjab,” he said. He also listed the central government’s initiatives for Punjab which included opening of Kartarpur corridor and exempting Langar from the GST.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri expressed apprehensions over Punjab, a sensitive border state, having a CM candidate who allegedly has a drinking problem. “Look at Uttar Pradesh, where we talk about a double engine government and how efficiently the central schemes were implemented…. But what is being discussed in Punjab…We discuss corruption in CM’s constituency. We discuss the issue of addiction. Drinking is a personal choice. But, if a political party fields a candidate against whom there are allegations in his own constituency and another party has a candidate for whom… in English, we say facts speak for themselves. We have old clippings. I am not saying this. I don’t take any moral position. Drinking is a personal choice. One can have social drinking, but there should be discipline. How can you make such a face the CM candidate in a sensitive border state,” asked Puri, in an apparent reference to Mann who has been accused of being an alcoholic.

“I leave the question.. I am not making a statement,” Puri said.

Puri said the BJP is happy at the exit of Shiromani Akali Dal, its traditional ally with which it fought electoral battles as a junior partner, from the NDA. “Our former partner.. what kind of policies it used to have.. Perhaps we could have been a bit late.. The coalition partnership can be like a bad marriage. We are happy they left,” Puri said.