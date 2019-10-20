BJP publicity forms at PTA meeting: EC dismisses complaint against Mumbai school

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Saturday dismissed a complaint filed against Mumbai’s Rizvi Springfield High School for allegedly distributing publicity forms of BJP at a Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meeting on Wednesday.

The EC order said that the complainant had not submitted any evidence apart from newspaper clippings to prove the model code of conduct has been violated.

In the order, Returning Officer of Bandra West Assembly constituency, Umesh Biraari, said that while the complainant — the chief election agent of Congress candidate Asif Zakaria — had provided the Jansampark Abhiyaan forms of the BJP that he claimed was distributed at the school on Wednesday, there is nothing to prove that the said forms were distributed at the PTA meeting.

Parents who had attended the meeting, however, had told The Indian Express that they were given the forms at the PTA meeting.

They had alleged that at the meeting, they were asked to provide their Aadhar card numbers and details of family members who were eligible to vote on BJP’s Jansampark Abhiyaan forms, which had photographs of local BJP candidate Ashish Shelar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While Shelar had said he wasn’t aware that such forms have been distributed, the school management had said it was part of an “election awareness drive” and no BJP-specific forms were distributed. Based on media reports, the EC had issued a showcause notice to the school principal.