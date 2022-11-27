Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP promises Uniform Civil Code, cell to spot ‘anti-India forces’

Days after the Gujarat government announced that it would form a committee for the implementation of UCC, the BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, which promises to “ensure complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code committee’s recommendations”, among others.

The party has also promised to launch a ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ for hosting the Olympic Games in the state in 2036, provide 20 lakh jobs, keep a tab on the Waqf Board and madrasas, and said it will roll out “Pashu aadhaar cards” to monitor health and vaccination status of all livestock, among others.

The creation of an “anti-radicalisation cell” to identify and “eliminate potential threats and sleeper cells of terrorist organisations and anti-India forces” was among the many promises made by BJP president J P Nadda while unveiling the manifesto in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

The party promised to set up a task force to “scrutinisse assets and finances of Waqf Board and conduct surveys of madrasas with regard to their curriculum”.

Explained Back to Hindutva plank The BJP manifesto is testimony to the fact that the party's campaign, which began on the development plank, is taking a detour to the tried-and-tested Hindutva plank. Reflections of this were seen in the rallies addressed by several of the party's star campaigners in Gujarat in the last few days.

The manifesto mentions enacting the Gujarat Recovery of Damages of Public and Private Properties Act, meant to recover damages to public and private properties by anti-social elements during riots, violent protests and unrest, etc.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5.