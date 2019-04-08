BJP promises death for child rapists, Congress says will expand RTE net

The manifesto of the BJP’s Odisha unit, released on Sunday in the presence of national president Amit Shah, has promised to bring a law to ensure death penalty for the rape of young girls. On the other hand, the Congress manifesto, also released on Sunday, has promised to extend the Right to Education up to Class XII.

If voted to power, the BJP will “enact a legislation making a provision to award capital punishment to those involved in rape of girls aged 15 years or younger”, says the party manifesto. The party has also promised to introduce a Shail Bala Two-Wheeler Yojana to provide a free two-wheeler to all meritorious girl students upon completion of their education up to Class 12.

The BJP will give interest-free crop loans to all sharecroppers and small and marginal farmers in Odisha, says the maifesto. It has promised to pay 1.5 times the input cost as MSP for all “eligible crops”, and to expand the irrigation network in the state through a dedicated fund of Rs 1,00,000 crore over the next five years.

All patta claims of tribal settlers would be settled within the next five years, and PESA rules would be notified and implemented within three months of the party coming to power, the BJP has said. In addition, it has promised to provide 3 kg daal and 1 kg of salt for free to all BPL Tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group households to counter malnourishment and anaemia. The party has also said it would reimburse the GST collected on kendu leaves, a key source of income for tribals.

On health care, the BJP has said it would ensure 100% implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme in the state, establish a medical college in every district, and set up an integrated emergency response hotline — 112 — with a fleet of 2000 ambulances to reach pregnant women and patients in critical condition within 30 minutes, as well as to ferry the deceased.

The BJP has promised to “provide free quality education in government educational institutions from KG to PG to all EWS students” and a “world class knowledge city in Bhubaneswar”.

The Congress manifesto released by state party chief Niranjan Patnaik, aimed for a paradigm shift in Odisha’s education sector. The party promised to extend the Right To Education upto Class XII, allocate 20% of the state budget for education, and pay teachers salaries on a par with Central scales.

The Congress also promised to end distress migration by 2024 by supporting rural industries, and revamping the MGNREGA programme with higher wages and 150 days of guaranteed employment.

The Congress pledged to expand the public distribution system to provide subsidised rations to all households. “It will also be expanded to include provision of dal, millets, edible oil, sugar and salt,” Patnaik said on Twitter.

While promising implementation of PESA like BJP, the Congress added, “All forest offence cases except those involving IPC will be withdrawn in the first 100 days of the new government.”

To farmers, the Congress promised waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year for 3 years, MSP of Rs 2,600 for paddy, a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for farmers above 60 years of age, and the same benefits as land-owning cultivators for sharecroppers.

“Our promise to the women of Odisha (include) 33% quota in Parliament, State Assembly and Government jobs, free education at all levels and financial assistance for marriage to needy family and Rs 2,000/month pension for widows and single women above 60 years,” the manifesto said.