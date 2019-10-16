BJP poll pledge in Maharashtra: Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

THE BJP has pushed for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, in its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections released on Tuesday.

Advertising

The party has also sought the honour for social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

“Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule ani Swatantrata Veer Savarkar yancha Bharat Ratna gaurav vhawa ya sathi prayatna karu (We will strive to honour Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Swatantrata Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna),” says the manifesto.

“Savarkar was a great revolutionary and freedom fighter… Why should we look at such great persons with a narrow political prism. Let the nation unite and graciously bestow the award which he truly deserves,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Criticising the BJP, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said: “On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, if this government considers any such thing, then all I want to say is that God save this country.”