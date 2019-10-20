BJP politics focused on welfare of rich, can’t appreciate Abhijit Banerjee’s work: Anand Sharma

REACTING TO BJP leader Piyush Goyal’s comment on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, in which he termed the economist as Left-leaning, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday said BJP was unable to appreciate Banerjee’s work because it was on poverty alleviation while most of the BJP’s politics was focused on the welfare of the rich.

Sharma, who held a press conference in Pune as part of the Congress campaign for the Assembly elections, voting for which will take place on Monday, also said if the issues in the economy persisted, “2020 may turn out be the worst year for the country since Independence”.

Sharma was flanked by senior Congress and NCP leaders, including Mohan Joshi, Rajani Patil, Vandana Chavan, Abhay Chhajed, Prashant Jagtap and Gopal Tiwari.

“It was expected that this election will be fought on local issues such as farm distress, suicides of farmers, floods and safety of women. However, the BJP is trying to make it about the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Article 370 can be an election issue, but it should be one when the election happens in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharma said.

Asked about Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal’s comment on Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, calling him “Left-leaning” and saying “BJP does not need to agree with his views”, Sharma said it was understandable that the BJP was uncomfortable with his ideas.

“NYAY would have given Rs 72,000 into a common citizen’s hands. That would have brought more money into the market, demand would have gone up and manufacturing would have got a boost. However, the party lost the elections, hence we did not see its actual impact. On the contrary, the BJP has responded to the slowdown by cutting taxes of rich corporates. The BJP clearly cares about the rich and not for common folk,” Sharma said.

Sharma also said the economic situation in the country was worsening with increasing fiscal deficit and dwindling tax revenues. He said if the situation continued to worsen, 2020 might turn out to be the worst year for India since Independence.

“Unemployment rate is the highest in several decades. Fiscal deficit is increasing. And if things continue to remain this way, the year 2020 may turn out to be the worst year since Independence. We have already started seeing the symptoms,” Sharma added.