BJP plan to take on AAP: More data, door-to-door campaign

The Delhi BJP will prepare a database of work done by their party and AAP in different sectors, and rope in experts to counter Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who they feel is “articulate” with data, said party sources.

Advertising

“In a meeting on Wednesday, leaders said that Kejriwal often presents half the picture using data to suit his interests. But to counter him, we need a better database and team, especially in the fields of education, state of schools, hospitals and food and supplies department,” a source said.

The working committee meeting was attended by senior leaders, including BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, general secretaries Ravinder Gupta, Kuljeet Chahal, Rajesh Bhatia, and some senior leaders of the central BJP.

Chahal said the meeting was mainly to discuss the party’s campaign strategy, and it was suggested that their main focus should be on talking to people about the benefits of Ayushman Bharat and the 10% quota for the economically backward in general category if BJP comes to power.

Advertising

“The corporations’ hospitals have already implemented the Ayushman Bharat, but people of Delhi could not benefit by it since AAP has not passed it. We will go door to door and tell people that because of the arrogance of the Delhi government, only non-Delhi residents will be able to benefit from the health insurance scheme,” he said.

The scheme aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum per family. Bhatia said most leaders suggested that there is no substitute to door-to-door campaigning, and that they must reach out to as many people as possible.

“We had told our cadres that people who do not support the BJP should also be told about our beneficiary schemes, and should be requested to vote for the party,” he said.