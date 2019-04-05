BJP-PDP agenda of alliance vs 2019 Congress manifesto on Jammu and Kashmir

On Tuesday, the day the Congress released its 21019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said the manifesto’s provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and national security is “positively dangerous” and an “agenda for Balkanisation of India”.

Here is a look at the Congress’s position regarding Jammu and Kashmir in its manifesto and what the BJP and PDP had promised in their Agenda of Alliance (AoA) drafted in 2015 to run the coalition government in J&K:

On special constitutional position of J&K:

BJP-PDP AoA: “While recognising the different positions and appreciating perceptions the BJP and PDP have on the constitutional status of J&K considering the political and legislative realities, the present position will be maintained on all constitutional provisions pertaining to J&K, including the special status in the Constitution of India”.

Congress manifesto: “Congress has stood witness to the developments in Jammu & Kashmir since the Instrument of Accession was signed on 26 October, 1947. Congress affirms that the whole of Jammu & Kashmir is part of India. We also acknowledge the unique history of the State and the unique circumstances under which the State acceded to India that led to the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution of India. Nothing will be done or allowed to change the Constitutional position”.

On engagement with Pakistan and separatists:

BJP-PDP AoA: “The Union Government recently initiated several steps to normalise relationship with Pakistan. The coalition government will seek to support and strengthen the approach and initiatives taken by the government,,,, The same will be pursued by taking confidence-building measures such as enhancing people-to-people contact on both sides of LoC, encouraging civil society exchanges, taking travel, commerce, trade and business across LoC to the next level, and opening new routes across all three regions to enhancing connectivity.

“The earlier NDA government led by Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee had initiated a dialogue process with all political groups, including the Hurriyat Conference, in the spirit of Insaaniyat, Kashmiriyat aur Jamhooriyat. Following the same principles, the coalition government will facilitate and help initiate a sustained and meaningful dialogue with all internal stakeholders, which will include all political groups irrespective of their ideological views and predilections.”

Congress manifesto: “Congress has long held that dialogue is the only way to understand aspirations of the people of 3 regions of Jammu & Kashmir and find an honourable solution to their issues. We will take that path. We will adopt a two-pronged approach: uncompromising firmness on the border and ending infiltration; and absolute fairness in dealing with demands of the people and winning their hearts and minds.”

On Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and security:

BJP-PDP AoA: “The situation in the State has improved vastly and to build greater public confidence in its sustainability, people of the State must be able to get the peace and normalcy dividend. In this context, the coalition government will thoroughly review security situation in the state with a view to examine the need and desirability of all special laws being applied to the state in view of the situation which is improving.

“While both parties have historically held a different view on AFSPA and the need for it in the State at present, as part of the agenda for governance, the coalition government will examine the need for de-notifying ‘disturbed areas’. This, as a consequence, would enable the Union Government to take a final view on the continuation of AFSPA in these areas.”

Congress manifesto: “The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the Disturbed Areas Act in J&K will be reviewed. Suitable changes will be made in the text of the laws to balance the requirements of security and protection of human rights.

“Congress promises to review the deployment of armed forces, move more troops to the border to stop infiltration completely, reduce the presence of the Army and CAPFs in the Kashmir Valley, and entrust more responsibility to the J&K police for maintaining law and order.”