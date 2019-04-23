BJP party office resembles shopping mall with loads of money: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of splurging on installing statues and building its party office, and said the party remembers the people only during elections.

At a rally in Purbasthali in Bardhaman, Banerjee said, “Earlier, they used to wear half pants and run around. Now their party office resembles a shopping mall, with loads of money in its coffers. This is not an election to decide who will form the government in Bengal. This is an election to choose the government at the Centre,” she said. She blamed the Central Government for the alleged suicide of 12,000 farmers over a period of time.

“Notebandi has been a major cause of distress. It has destroyed families, industries. Now you have an opportunity to remove this govt that caused so much distress,” said Banerjee.

Calling Narendra Modi a “liar” again, she accused the Central Government of not fulfilling its promises. “We fulfil the promises we make, unlike Modi Babu who is full of lies. What has he done in the past five years? He looted the people and toured the world, while people plunged into poverty and distress. Put an end to BJP misrule,” she said.

Expressing confidence that the Trinamool Congress and other regional parties will form the next government at the Centre, Banerjee said, “We are also Hindus. But we were never taught to hate other religions. We can never indulge in politics of discrimination.”

At a rally in Dewandighi, the CM questioned Modi and his government’s achievement in the past five years.

“What has the Centre done in the past five years, except implementing anti-people policies? From notebandi to NRC, they have created problems for the people. Not only the people, but even their party leaders are afraid of what the two in control will do next. They have cut down funding for various departmental schemes…”

Slamming the BJP for “diving people in the name of religion”, she said, “I do not follow BJP’s Hinduism.We celebrate each festival. We know the rituals and procedures much better than Modi and Shah. But if they come to power again, then all freedom will continue to be curtailed. They will impose things we will not like. They want to go around with swords and maces, wear saffron and claim they are Hindus,” she said.