BJP ousts Choudhary Lal Singh as party member

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said former minister Choudhary Lal Singh was no more a member of the party.

Advertising

“He ceased to be a member of the BJP the day he filed nomination forms to contest elections from two parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and then refused to withdraw from the contest on the scheduled date,” said party’s chief spokesperson in the state Sunil Sethi.

This has been conveyed to the party high command following a report by state party unit in the matter, he added. Earlier no action had been taken against Singh after he had declared Dogra Sawabhiman Sanghthan a non-political front, Sethi said.

As his political motives now are clear, he ceases to be a member of a disciplined party like BJP, Sethi said and appealed to the people to vote for party candidates. Any vote in favour of Lal Singh will be a vote against BJP and PM Narendra Modi, he added.