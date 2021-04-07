BJP occupying polling booths, attacking TMC workers, says Mamata

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of “forcefully occupying polling booths and attacking TMC workers” as votes were cast for the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district, Banerjee referred to an incident in Arambagh where TMC candidate Sujata Mondal was attacked near a polling booth, and said she would not be bogged down by such “intimidatory tactics of the BJP”. She also threatened to take legal action against “Central force personnel”.

“They [BJP workers] have inflicted serious injury on our Scheduled Caste candidate, Sujata, when she visited a booth. They talk about Beti Bachao and beat up my woman candidate. They also attacked another candidate in Khanakul. In Canning East, security forces prevented our nominee Shaukat Mollah from entering a booth,” Banerjee said.

The CM said she has received at least 100 complaints of assault and violence since Tuesday morning.