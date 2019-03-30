BJP objects to Digvijaya giving money to beggars at temple

The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission Saturday against Digvijaya Singh, Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, after a video purportedly showing him giving money to beggars went viral. The video, shot outside the famous Chintaman Ganesha temple in Sehore, showed the Congress veteran handing out Rs 20 notes to a couple of women beggars.

Madhya Pradesh BJP vice president Vijesh Lunawat alleged that Singh and other Congress leaders were flouting the Model Code of Conduct.

“A party delegation filed a complaint against Singh…he distributed money to voters to influence them, as seen in a video,” Lunawat said.

Distribution of money outside a temple by a candidate is violation of the Representation of the People Act, he claimed.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja pooh-poohed the complaint.

“BJP made a complaint against Digvijaya Singh for doing charity outside a temple. Only those who do not believe in charity and religious work can do this. It shows the small thinking of those who claim to be religious,” Saluja said.