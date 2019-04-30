BJP nominee Anupam meets TMC leader Anubrata, fuels speculation

Toggle Menu
Mondal was busy taking calls and watching the news at the party office when Hazra landed there in the afternoon. He not only shook hands and hugged Mondal, but also took his blessings and ate lunch at TMC party office.

Anubrata and Anupam at TMC party office in Birbhum Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Anupam Hazra, BJP candidate from Jadavpur, who had switched over from the Trinamool Congress recently, met TMC’s Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal Monday, fuelling speculation over his return to the state ruling party and leaving the BJP red-faced.

“He is a voter of this constituency and a local boy. It was his mistake to leave the party. If he accepts his mistake, I can talk to Mamata-didi and make him a Rajya Sabha MP. His father was my good friend,” said Mondal with Hazra standing by his side. When asked about his purpose of visit on a polling day, Hazra said, “He (Anubrata) is my uncle. He lost his mother recently. I had called him earlier also. Today when I came here to cast my vote, I thought of meeting him personally.”

When asked if he is contemplating returning to TMC, Hazra said, “That time would tell.” Hazra was the TMC’s MP from Bolpur before he joined BJP.

“We know it is a courtesy visit because his (Mondal’s) mother died recently. Having said that, his visit amid elections created doubt and we will seek an explanation from him,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

