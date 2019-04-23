BJP denies ticket to Udit Raj, names singer Hans Raj Hans as North West Delhi candidate

Sitting BJP MP Udit Raj’s hopes of retaining the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat were dashed on Tuesday, after the party gave the ticket to Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans.

Advertising

Raj had earlier threatened to quit the party if he was denied a ticket and said he would seek reelection as an independent candidate. “I am waiting for ticket if not given to me, I will do goodbye to party,” he had said in a tweet.

Flanked by dozens of his supporters, Raj had reached the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg last midnight where they created a ruckus.

On Monday, Raj said that he had tried to talk to BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his ticket but did not get any response.

Senior party leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath, Singh had asked him to wait, he had claimed.