Toggle Menu
BJP denies ticket to Udit Raj, names singer Hans Raj Hans as North West Delhi candidatehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-mp-udit-raj-singer-hans-raj-hans-as-north-west-delhi-candidate/

BJP denies ticket to Udit Raj, names singer Hans Raj Hans as North West Delhi candidate

Udit Raj had threatened to quit the party if he was denied a ticket and said he would seek reelection as an independent candidate. “I am waiting for ticket if not given to me, I will do goodbye to party,” he had said in a tweet.

SC/ST under-represented in govt jobs: BJP MP Udit Raj
BJP MP Udit Raj had threatened to quit the party if he was denied a ticket and said he would seek reelection as an independent candidate. (file)

Sitting BJP MP Udit Raj’s hopes of retaining the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat were dashed on Tuesday, after the party gave the ticket to Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans.

Raj had earlier threatened to quit the party if he was denied a ticket and said he would seek reelection as an independent candidate. “I am waiting for ticket if not given to me, I will do goodbye to party,” he had said in a tweet.

Flanked by dozens of his supporters, Raj had reached the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg last midnight where they created a ruckus.

On Monday, Raj said that he had tried to talk to BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his ticket but did not get any response.

Senior party leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath, Singh had asked him to wait, he had claimed.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 East Tripura records 50.63% polling till 1 pm; voters complain of political intimidation 
2 Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands ban on use of green flags
3 Kerala Lok Sabha elections: Snake inside VVPAT machine holds up polling in Kannur