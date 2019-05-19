‘BJP MP’ in clip: Ensure Samajwadi Party wins in Gorakhpur

In an audio clip that went viral on social media, BJP’s Sant Kabir Nagar candidate Praveen Nishad can be heard purportedly asking a person named ‘Mahendra’ to ensure that the SP candidate emerges winner in Gorakhpur instead of his party’s candidate.

In the audio, the person who is referred to as “MP Praveen Nishad” by another person in the audio, is also heard claiming that Brahmin and Sainthwar (OBC) voters did not vote for him in Sant Kabir Nagar and that he wants ‘cycle’ (SP’s election symbol) to win in Gorakhpur.

Praveen Nishad, however, denied that it was his voice in the audio clip and said it was a conspiracy by rivals. An FIR was registered at Shahpur police station in Gorakhpur against unidentified persons based on Praveen’s complaint.

Praveen, son of Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad, drew attention last year by winning on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, Gorakhpur, in the bypolls on SP ticket. This year, he is the BJP’s candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar seat while actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is the BJP candidate in Gorakhpur.

Talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad denied that it was his voice in the viral audio and claimed that people would vote in large numbers for the the BJP candidate in Gorakhpur.

BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said several “concocted things” surface on social media during election time to confuse the voters and that these should not be given much attention.