BJP moves EC to declare Bengal super-sensitive state, Mamata Banerjee hits back

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to declare West Bengal a “super sensitive state” to ensure fair polling and demanded that central forces be deployed at all polling stations in the state. Following this, the poll panel sought a “ground level report” from the state electoral officer.

A BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, J P Nadda and the party’s general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya met top officials of the poll body.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Prasad said, “We have requested the Election Commission that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive. And have also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths in the state.”

He said the party also requested EC to transfer police officers whose “electoral impartiality is questionable” and also sought the withdrawal of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from election duty.

Slamming the BJP for the move, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the saffron party “was trying to hide behind central forces as it can’t win any seat in the state”. “How are they preparing the list of sensitive booths? Since we are fighting against Amit Shah and Modi, we are being targeted. The Election Commission should act impartially,” she said. Click here for more election news

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the party’s poll candidates, she said, “Why is the BJP so scared of us? They have become a laughing stock as their expiry date is over. Instead of creating a majboot (strong) government, the BJP has become a problem for all. They will destroy the Constitution if they remain in power. They are disrespecting the state and the people who live here. Declared Emergency is better than an undeclared super-emergency which is in force in the country. Let them declare all the people in Bengal as sensitive. Every year, so many festivities take place here. Close to 60 lakh people come here during the Ganga Sagar Mela, crores come during Durga Puja every year, and not a single untoward incident has been recorded. They have demanded that every booth be declared super sensitive because they want the CRPF to guard BJP workers.”

“What is happening in Uttar Pradesh? How many people have been lynched in the name of gau raksha? Is it not an example of poor law and order situation,” she asked.