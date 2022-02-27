‘BJP more secular than other parties,’ says its lone Muslim candidate in fray, from Manipur

The BJP’s nominee in Manipur’s Lilong seat, Y Antas Khan, is the only Muslim candidate fielded by the party in the ongoing Assembly elections in five states that include Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides Manipur.

“The BJP is more secular than Congress. The anti-Muslim tag on BJP has been put by the Congress,” says Khan, 34. He admits that the lack of Muslim leadership in the BJP is the main reason why the party is perceived to be “anti-Muslim or Hindu-centric party”. “Initially I had the same idea. But after I joined the BJP and entered into its system, I found that it is more secular than any other party,” he claims.

The Lilong Assembly constituency in Thoubal district is inhabited predominantly by the Muslim community. The indigenous Manipuri Muslims, based in the valley, are known as “Pangal” or “Meitei Pangal”.

Khan claims that Meitei Pangals do not have grievances against the ruling BJP owing to the “good leadership in the Manipur BJP”. He says, “Normally the minority community everywhere feels insecure, and that is when the role of good leadership counts,” adding that “Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been working closely with Meitei Pangals despite the fact that the minority community has no representation in the government”.

Khan is the sitting MLA from Lilong, which he had won in the 2020 bypoll as an Independent candidate. He joined the BJP last year. His father late Md Alauddin Khan was a minister in the previous Ibobi Singh-led Congress government.

The National People’s Party (NPP)’s candidate Sheik Noorul Hassan, however, says successive Manipur governments including the incumbent BJP dispensation have “neglected” Meitei Pangals despite the fact that the community has enough voters to swing elections in a slew of constituencies.

Of the total 60 Assembly seats in Manipur, there are about 18 Assembly seats with a considerable percentage of Meitei Pangal voters, Hassan says. The BJP has, however, fielded only a sitting Muslim MLA as its lone candidate, he says. He adds that 37 per cent of voters in his Kshetrigao seat are Muslims too.

Of the total 16 Muslim candidates in the Manipur fray for the upcoming polls, the Congress has fielded 4 and the NPP and the Janata Dal (United) 3 each, while four are Independents.

The All Manipur Muslim United Coordinating Committee (AMMUCOC)’s president SM Jalal says the reason why Meitei Muslims have been lagging behind

on all development parameters is due to lack of their representation in various fields.

Muslims settled in Manipur in the early 17th century. As per 2011 Census, of Manipur’s over 28 lakh population, Muslims number 2.40 lakh. Significantly, after Manipur got statehood in 1972, Md Alimuddin of the Manipur People’s Party became its first CM.