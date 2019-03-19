BJP MLC cuts ties with son fielded by Congress

BJP MLC Thakur Jaiveer Singh publicly cut ties with his son Dr Arvind Singh after he was fielded by the Congress from Gautam Budh Nagar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Claiming that the Congress “exploited” their family feud, Jaiveer Singh, a former BSP MLA, reiterated his allegiance to the BJP. “Two years since his marriage, we have had differences of opinions. He did not conform to the BJP ideology even when I took the party’s ticket. We have now cut social and political ties with him. It is a political conspiracy at the behest of the Congress party,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Click here for more election stories

In 2017, Jaiveer Singh had vacated his MLC seat for CM Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet, and was re-elected in 2018 during elections to the UP Legislative Council. Arvind Singh fought the 2014 elections on a BSP ticket, where he lost to BJP’s Satish Kumar Gautam.

“Me and my family are staunch supporter(s) of Narendra Modi… And we have resolved to follow him…,” Jaiveer said in the post. The BJP is yet to field its candidate for Gautam Budh Nagar seat. It is learnt that current MP, Union Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, may retain the seat.

Dr Arvind did not respond to calls and messages from The Indian Express.