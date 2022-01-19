BJP has most MLAs with criminal record, false cases foisted on SP leaders: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP had the most MLAs with a criminal record.

“The chief minister and deputy chief minister have a number of cases against them. The maximum number of MLAs having criminal background have reached the assembly from the BJP,” Akhilesh said at a press conference here, flanked by former state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched over to the SP from the BJP last week, and veteran party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan who was released from jail on Saturday. His father is still in prison.

Akhilesh told reporters that the BJP had framed his party’s leaders in cases, including against the party’s Kairana candidate Nahid Hasan. The BJP has been targeting the Opposition party over the past few days, accusing it of fielding mafiosi and rioters.

“If people with cases against them are not allowed to contest, then the BJP will not be able to contest elections at all. Does the CM have only a few cases against him as per the his affidavits in the past? Should’t the BJP have taken a decision on these cases? Isn’t the deputy CM also facing cases? Maximum criminal cases are against BJP MLAs,” he added.

The former chief minister questioned a public interest litigation (PIL) plea that has been filed in the Supreme Court, urging it to direct the Election Commission to deregister any political party that violates its directions on making public information about their candidates’ criminal records. Akhilesh alleged that the PIL, which cited the case Hasan, was sponsored by the BJP.

Akhilesh claimed that the cases against Abdullah and his imprisonment were all part of a conspiracy hatched by both Congress and the BJP.

“Maximum false cases are against SP leaders, be it in Rampur or against Nahid Hassan. I have said this earlier also, a DM [District Magistrate] who had come from another state and wanted extension was posted to Rampur and he worked there as per the wishes of the government. An IPS who had charges against him was sent to Rampur to end his inquiry. During the past five years, the BJP framed fake cases against SP leaders and Nahid Hasan also comes in this category.”

— With PTI inputs