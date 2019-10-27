BJP MLAs set to elect Fadnavis as legislative party leader on Oct 30

The BJP has convened a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to appoint its legislative party leader in Maharashtra. Sources in the BJP said that the newly elected 105 party MLAs were likely to unanimously elect Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the BJP legislative party leader in Maharashtra, paving the way for his swearing-in next week for a second tenure.

BJP leader in-charge of Maharashtra Saroj Pande on Saturday asserted the BJP’s claim over the chief ministerial post. “The Maharashtra chief minister will be from the BJP,” she said.

Ahead of the state legislative party meeting, the BJP has compiled its own report card, submitted to the central leadership, to ascertain where it fell short of expectations in both strategy and numbers. The party was expecting to get close to the half-way mark of 145 seats and, along with allies, 220 seats.

“The party’s performance was better in rural areas compared to urban areas in the state. Nearly 75 per cent of the 105 seats won are from rural or semi-rural areas of Maharashtra,” a BJP leader said.

The party feels the reforms undertaken in the agriculture sector, primarily the flagship Jalyukt Shivar project, yielded positive results in the rural belt.

The party’s performance in urban areas like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara (with the exception of Mumbai where the BJP won 16 out of the total 36 seats) is being attributed to voters’ rejection of the national plank — Article 370 — in the Assembly polls.

A senior BJP general secretary told The Indian Express, “The nationalism plank worked well in the Lok Sabha polls, which gave us an absolute mandate. Pushing the Article 370 issue in the Assembly polls in a short span of five months seems to have not worked.”

The BJP’s campaign was not acceptable to people whose concerns were economy and employment, he admitted.