BJP MLA’s remarks on Mayawati sparks row

BJP MLA Surendra Singh Tuesday sparked a controversy Tuesday after he made derogatory remarks relating to the appearance of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Singh made the remarks while speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow.

Singh later told The Indian Express, “Rajneeti mein… Yeh yudh chal raha hai. Rajneeti mein… boli chalti hai… Toh boli ka jawaab boli se diya ja raha hai. Aur koi baat nahi hai (In politics…This is a war of words and we will answer back. That’s all).”

Asked whether his remark was against women, he said, “If a woman can be in the race to become PM and CM, will we not retaliate with words?” he said.

On whether he would apologise, the MLA said, “Isme maafi maangne ki kya baat hai… Yeh toh shauk ki baat hai (What is there to apologise, I have just spoke about her preference),” he said over the phone.

Reacting to the MLA’s remarks, SP chief and Mayawati’s alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav, tweeted, “Mayawati ji has spent her life fighting the privileged who want to keep us in our place and submit to their will. They want women to follow what they prescribe. The BJP represents the past and wants us to return to it. We fight for a better future. It’s time for #MahaParivartan.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told The Indian Express, “Politicians should be careful when they talk about women and people belonging to disadvantaged communities.” He refused to speak further on the matter.