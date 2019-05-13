BJP MLA assaults poll officer in UP’s Aurai; Maneka Gandhi, rival engage in spat

Fourteen constituencies went to polls in Uttar Pradesh in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, with the state recording a turnout of 54.74 per cent till 10pm. Ambedkar Nagar marked the highest turnout of 58.78 per cent, while Phulpur registered 51.38 per cent.

A total of 177 candidates are contesting in these 14 seats, where 2.53 crore people were eligible to vote at 16,998 polling centres.

Brahm Dev Tiwari, Addition Chief Election Officer, Uttar Pradesh, said that voting was largely peaceful, barring a few stray incidents. He said in Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency, BJP MLA from Aurai, Dinanath Bhaskar, assaulted a presiding officer at a primary school in Lakshmana village. “The presiding officer, Radhe Shyam Tewari, was replaced after he was injured. He is being treated,” Tiwari said.

Bhadohi SP Rajesh S said an FIR was registered against Bhaskar and investigation was on. “Bhaskar and some unidentified persons have been booked… He and his supporters have been booked under sections of the Representation of People’s Act,” Rajesh told The Indian Express.

Circle Officer, Aurai, Yadvendra Yadav said, “The MLA had some issue with the presiding officer over his conduct and polling at a booth in his area. Instead of complaining, he resorted to violence and verbal abuses.” Yadav said the officer received minor injuries.

A video from Sultanpur constituency that was widely shared on social media showed BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi telling her BSP rival that “dabangi (bullying) won’t be accepted”.

BSP’s Chandrabhadra Singh, alias Sonu Singh, retorted saying, “What bullying are we indulging in? You are abusing me, your son is saying he will get me to open his shoelaces.”

BJP MP Varun Gandhi recently stoked a controversy targeting the SP-BSP alliance, after a video emerged in which he was heard saying that he gets such people to “untie his shoes”.

Additional CEO Tiwari said “no complaint was received about the argument from either side and voting in Sultanpur was peaceful”.

Allegations were levelled from both sides in Sultanpur that voters were being put under pressure by the candidates and their supporters. “We tightened the security and deployed heavy force to ensure peaceful polling,” Tiwari said.