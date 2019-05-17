Pragya, Hegde face BJP flak for Godse remark: ‘Not party ideology, explain’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Friday said the favourable comments for Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse made by BJP leaders are not in line with the party ideology. Shah said the party’s disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in the matter within 10 days.

Retaliating to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s comment that Godse was the first ‘Hindu terrorist’ Pragya Thakur on Thursday kicked up a storm when she said that Godse was a true desh bhakt. She has since apologised for the comment.

Seemingly backing her comment, BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde, in a tweet, which was later deleted, wrote that he was glad that after seven decades a debate is being held on a topic giving chance for the condemned to be heard.

He tweeted: “Am glad that 7 decades later today’s generation debates in a changed perceptional environment and gives good scope for the condemned to be heard upon. #NathuramGodse would have finally felt happy with this debate!”

Kumar later claimed that his Twitter account had been breached twice this week and he regretted the posts that went on his timeline and were attributed to him.

My account was hacked since yesterday. There is no question of justifying Gandhi ji’s murder. There can be no sympathy or justification of Gandhi ji’s murder. We all have full respect for Gandhi ji’s contribution to the nation. — Chowkidar Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) May 17, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a tweet Thursday, said that ‘Godse killed one, Ajmal Kasab killed 72 but Rajiv Gandhi had killed 17,000, you judge who is more cruel in this?’

Kateel’s tweet, too, has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh has submitted a report to the Election Commission on Pragya’s remarks on Godse.

Earlier today, Thakur’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur was reportedly cancelled. An aide claimed that she was unwell having travelled that far but party sources told The Indian Express that it was done to avoid more controversy after her comments about Nathuram Godse.

Burhanpur is a community sensitive town under Khandwa parliamentary constituency. Over the last three days, BJP leaders spoke in different voices about Pragya’s campaign with one section arguing it did not have any official sanction and one claiming otherwise.

She campaigned for Dewas candidate Mahendra Solanki on Wednesday and Thursday. He said it was an official programme. The former judge told The Indian Express that he did not make any request for her roadshow in his support. A leader claimed she went to Ashta and Shajapur on his request.