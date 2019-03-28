BJP member gets EC notice over ad featuring Army

The Delhi Chief Electoral Office has issued a showcause notice to Neeraj, the national election committee member of the BJP, for allegedly using a video clip on social media depicting Army personnel, despite being told to remove the specific part from the campaign video.

Advertising

The Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) issued the notice on March 26, for a 3 minute, 45 second video clip called ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’. The ad was also tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16.

“Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying #MainBhiChowkidar,” the PM had tweeted along with the video. Follow more election news here.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Electoral Office wrote: “Sh. Neeraj, national election committee member, BJP has been issued a showcause notice for sharing the audio visual ad titled ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun Song’ on social media without complying with the directions of the committee issued in certificate 18 dated March 16.”

“Sh. Neeraj has been directed to submit a reply within three days from the date of the showcause notice. The certification committee had issued a certification dated March 16 to Sh. Neeraj in respect of the said ad, subject to exclusion of the clips depicting ‘army personnel’,” the CEO added.

Neeraj said he had been informed of the notice through mediapersons but is yet to see it. “I am yet to see the notice. I will be able to respond to it by tomorrow,” he said.

A senior official at the Delhi poll office told The Indian Express that Neeraj was told to remove the part of the clip from 2:50 to 3:07. The part of the clip shows people dressing up in Army uniform and gear, and carrying out an operation in what appears to be a jungle, with the lyrics – ‘Aatank ab nahi sahunga, haan main chup nahi rahunga. Bharat ka laal hoon, main kab talak nahi kahunga. Main sarhadon ke hauslon ke saath ek hunkar hoon’ – being sung in the background.

“We received the application on March 16, and keeping in mind the ECI advisory, we told them that the portion from 2:50 to 3:07, which shows Army and other banned items, needs to be deleted. We certified it and gave it to the applicant. Now the same copy without deletion has been tweeted by Mr Modi. So we have issued him a notice, on how he could have shared it with Mr Modi,” the official said.