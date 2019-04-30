Toggle Menu
BJP meets EC, seeks more central forces in Bengal

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel, and BJP’s media in-charge Anil Baluni at the EC office. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

In the middle of the intensifying tension between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the saffron party approached the Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday with its allegation that democracy has been “hijacked” in the state by the TMC and sought deployment of more central forces at all polling booths in the state.

The party also expressed concern over “no action” being taken against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “baseless allegations” against BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and submitted a memorandum to the EC regarding this.

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, and the party’s media in-charge Anil Baluni, went to the EC’s office following reports of a clash between TMC and BJP workers outside a booth in Asansol’s Barabani area, and vandalism of the vehicle of Union minister Babul Supriyo.

READ | Mamata Banerjee angry with central force for firing during polling

Naqvi told the media after the meeting: “Ruling TMC workers have hijacked democracy in the state and are indulging in violence. They are being supported by the local machinery, and we demand deployment of central forces at all polling booths in the state.”

In its memorandum to the EC seeking action against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP stated: “We wish to invite the Commission’s attention to the repeated and persistent violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Rahul Gandhi…”

The ruling party has cited various instances in which it accuses Rahul of making “baseless” allegations against Modi and Shah.

